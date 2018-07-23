'The Bachelorette': Becca Thinks She Pulled an Arie as She Blindsides a Man With Elimination

Becca Kufrin was feeling a little deja vu on Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette.

The 28-year-old publicist hasn’t been shy about her need for honesty after Arie Luyendyk Jr. blindsided her with a breakup after proposing -- but she couldn’t help but feel like she pulled an Arie after blindsiding one of her own men.

It was fantasy suite week for Becca, who seemed ready to take the next step with all three men in her final three -- Blake, Jason and Garrett -- until she wasn’t.

After a sexual tension-filled date with Blake (they couldn’t help it, they were walking the Monk’s trail!), Becca headed off on her date at the Sunday Market with Jason for normal couple things, like making jokes about their future. But Becca didn’t really see one.

“There was a brief moment today when we were walking out of the temple, where I said something about the future. And at first I said it just about myself, and then I felt like I had to say about us, and when I did, something felt a little off,” she later confessed to Jason on the night portion of their date. He didn’t take it that well.

“I would tell you there’s a reason I’m still here,” he shot back. “I can’t feel comfortable knowing that you're saying you might see it, but with the other guys right now more than with us, when there’s so much more time left.”

There was no changing Becca’s mind, however, and she sent him home. And then cried about it. “I literally just did to him what Arie did to me!” she cried back in her hotel room.

Becca seemed fully recovered, however, for her fantasy suite date with Garrett -- who finally told her he was in love with her. The Bachelorette was on cloud nine, but for some reason Jason felt the need to come back to rehash his elimination, and brought her a token signifying the relationship they once had: a scrapbook. Becca didn’t seem too affected by it, and they went their separate ways. He went home, and she went back into the arms of her final two!

Get ready for the finale -- where we won’t see Becca tell both guys she’s in love with them, because she’s not looking to pull another Arie (or a Ben Higgins). “I’m in love with them too. But I’m not telling them,” Becca explained to Chris Harrison ahead of the rose ceremony. “I want to save those two words for just one guy.”

Next week, however, is Men Tell All -- where it looks like we’ll be treated to Chris R. drama, replays of all Jordan’s fights, Colton virginity talk and Jason’s continued heartbreak (let it go already!).

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

