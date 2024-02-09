'The Bear' Season 3 to Premiere on FX in June: Here's What We Know

Fans of The Bear officially have something to look forward to in terms of the show's return.

On Friday, during his executive remarks from the Television Critics Association event, FX Chairman John Landgraf announced that the acclaimed comedy series will finally premiere season 3 in June.

Landgraf confirmed that the Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri-led series, which premiered its second season in June 2023, will return in early summer, although an official date could not be nailed down just yet.

"We couldn't be prouder or more excited [of the show]," Landgraf said of announcing the return of the Emmy-winning series.

As far as whether or not the show will once again drop all episodes of the new season at the same time -- something that The Bear did for season 1 and season 2 -- the FX official said he and those at the helm have no plans to change things up on fans.

"I have no doubt we'll just keep doing it," Landgraf said, joking that it may also be the favored release strategy for those who are religious watchers as the show can be "a little anxiety-inducing."

He also could not share any potential guest stars or plot lines for the upcoming season and said that despite being at the very top of the network, he was just as surprised as the fans when he sat down to watch the Christmas episode in season 2, which featured appearances from Bob Odenkirk, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson, John Mulaney, and Gillian Jacobs.

The announcement comes just weeks after The Bear won 10 Emmy Awards for its first season. Chief among the wins were nods in the Best Lead Actor (White), Best Supporting Actress (Edebiri), and Best Comedy Series.

In November, the show was officially renewed for season 3 just hours after the SAG-AFTRA strike -- which lasted 118 days and delayed production on several other FX shows -- came to an end.

"The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon," said Nick Grad, President of FX Entertainment, in a press release at the time.

"We're so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear," Grad continued.

Around the same time as the show's renewal, ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with White, 32 – who plays Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto – and he gave an update on how he is preparing for season 3.

"I haven't read scripts yet, that's the truth," White shared with ET. "But, yeah, we will be going back [into production] in, like, late February, early March. I'm gonna get together with some chefs starting in January and start doing some prep."

For White, that means emotional prep as the series heavily focuses on emotional storylines and "anxiety-inducing" situations as Landgraf said, including a season 2 cliffhanger that scratches the surface

Fans of the show will remember that season 2 left off with Carmy trapped in the walk-in freezer at his restaurant and engaged in an argument with Richie (Moss-Bachrach) over letting Claire (Molly Gordon) get away. The argument closed out the episode which also saw the restaurant falling into shambles upon it's reopening.

