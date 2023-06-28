The Best 4th of July Sales on Mattresses to Shop Right Now: Casper, Nectar, Nolah, Tempur-Pedic and More
We spend around one-third of our lives sleeping — or at least trying to sleep — so having the right mattress is essential for getting a good night's rest. Luckily, nearly every major mattress brand is offering Black Friday-level deals during their 4th of July sales to welcome the summer season. With these Fourth of July deals and summer savings, now is the perfect time to give your bedroom setup the revamp it deserves.
The hotter days of summer call for a bedroom refresh. With the holiday just around the corner, don't miss your chance to score a new mattress at some of the lowest prices of the year. We've found deep discounts on top brands like Nectar, Nolah, Avocado and Tuft & Needle, so there's no better time to invest in a new bed.
Whether you’re seeking a memory foam mattress for pressure relief or a cooling mattress for the warmer nights ahead, don't sleep on these mattress sales before they're gone. Below, check out all the best 4th of July mattress deals you can shop to get your best night’s sleep for even better tomorrows.
The Best 4th of July Mattress Sales Right Now
Avocado Mattress
Avocado is offering savings up to 20% off on the Luxury Organic Mattress and the best-selling Green and hybrid Vegan mattresses.
Bear Mattress
Shop the Bear Mattress 4th of July sale and save 35% off sitewide. You'll also score $400 of free sleep accessories with your mattress purchase.
Brooklyn Bedding
Save 25% on every mattress at Brooklyn Bedding until June 29, with promo code JULY25.
With its variable depth top layers of quality gel swirl, Brooklyn Bedding's Memory Foam mattress won't overheat you. This $150 discount is a great deal on 4th of July savings.
Casper Mattress
The Casper 4th of July mattress sale is offering 20% off all mattresses, bedding, pillows and more.
Cocoon by Sealy
With Cocoon's mattress deals live until June 29, you can save 35% on all mattresses and snag a free gift of pillows and a sheet set with every mattress purchase.
Save 35% and get free pillows & sheets with Cocoon's mattress that adapts to your unique body size, shape and sleep position.
DreamCloud
DreamCloud's biggest sale ever is still taking 40% off sitewide at their 4th of July sale. Climb into supreme comfort with DreamCloud's luxury memory foam mattresses.
Get 33% off supreme comfort with this luxe mattress that features a breathable cashmere top quilted with foam, pressure-relieving gel memory foam, and innerspring coils. The gel memory foam is contouring and pressure-relieving while the individually wrapped coils provide extra edge support.
Helix Sleep
The Helix mattress sale is now offering a 25% discount off any mattress purchase with code JULY25 and including two free Dream Pillows, which have a value of over $150.
Layla Mattress
Get $200 off your Layla hybrid mattress, $150 off your memory foam mattress, plus a free blanket and mattress protector.
Leesa
Save up to $809 on Leesa mattresses like the Original, Hybrid, and Legend with their 4th of July sale. You'll also get a free mattress protector with your purchase of an adult mattress.
The premium foam of Leesa's hybrid mattress provides body contouring, pressure relief and bounce, while 1,000+ pocket springs give you edge-to-edge support.
Mattress Firm
Mattress Firm's 4th of July Sale is offering a free adjustable base with $899+ purchase with use of promo code ELEVATE.
Nectar
Nectar's 4th of July Sale is taking 33% off everything. Save big on a premium memory foam mattress starting at $359 that feels like sleeping on a cloud.
Nectar's memory foam mattress features a quilted cooling cover, gel-infused memory foam, and Dynamic Response Split Layer to provide breathable support, plus crucial rebound and bounce. Snag this 4th of July deal before time runs out.
Nolah
Nolah is now offering Black Friday-level savings with their 4th of July sale, taking 30% off all five of the brand's award-winning cooling mattresses and including 2 free pillows with your purchase of sale items.
Tempur-Pedic
Save $500 on TEMPUR-Breeze mattresses, 20% on TEMPUR-Adapt Toppers, and more on Pillow Bundles in Tempur-Pedic's Independence Day Sale.
Tuft & Needle
Tuft & Needle is offering up to $700 off mattresses, plus up to 40% off select styles of furniture, bedding and more at their 4th of July sale.
In this hybrid mattress, the brand's Adaptive foam joins with Micro Diamond memory foam and bouncy springs to offer optimal motion control and pressure relief. The diamond-infused memory foam moves heat away from you to keep you cool.
