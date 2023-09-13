Sales & Deals

The Best Adidas Ultraboost Deals: Save Up to 66% on Running Shoes at Amazon Right Now

Adidas Ultraboosts
Adidas
By Dania Nasib
Published: 5:16 PM PDT, September 13, 2023

Keep moving this fall and snag best-selling Adidas Ultraboost running shoes majorly on sale now.

The first days of fall are coming up and they are literally a breath of fresh air. Fall is a great time to run – for beginners and advanced runners alike. The sticky, humid days of exercising outdoors are gone, making now the perfect time to upgrade your workout footwear

Adidas Ultraboosts consistently make the lists for best running shoes. The cushioned running sneaker is an ultra-comfortable favorite, thanks to its signature cloud-like sole and solid arch support. Just in time to enjoy running in the new season, Adidas Utraboost 22 running shoes are majorly on sale at Amazon. The running shoes for men and women are up to 66% off.

Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Adidas

Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Available in more than 20 different colors, choose your favorite Ultraboost 22 and get up to $126 off.

$190 Starting at $64

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Amazon

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Energize your daily run with these men's Adidas shoes built with an almost sock-like Adidas PRIMEKNIT+ upper and responsive BOOST cushioning for supportive comfort. 

$190 Starting at $74

The Adidas Ultraboost 22 is a max-cushioned, heavy-duty trainer for easy and recovery runs. Known for their comfort, sleek style and versatility, Adidas Ultraboosts can be worn for running errands, running to meet friends for a coffee, or actually going for a run. Not only are they comfortable and smooth-riding, but Ultraboosts are also quite attractive. Celebs from Harry Styles and Justin Bieber to Olivia Wilde and Meghan Markle have all worn Ultraboosts. 

Run — don't walk — to catch the best sneaker deals on Amazon. Ultraboosts and more Adidas shoes are currently steeply discounted, so you can give your beat-up running shoes a break and snag a new pair for the fall season.

Adidas Men's Pureboost 22 Running Shoe

Adidas Men's Pureboost 22 Running Shoe
Amazon

Adidas Men's Pureboost 22 Running Shoe

The Adidas Pureboosts help to provide all-day comfort — whether you're gearing up for a major workout or just heading back into the office for work.

$140 Starting at $48

Adidas Women's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe

Adidas Women's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe
Adidas

Adidas Women's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe

The Adidas Ultraboost 21 is a firm but cushioned trainer with a durable outsole and smooth ride transitions.

$180 Starting at $78

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
Amazon

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Step into these shoes with super soft Cloudfoam cushioning for crisp, clean style and comfort.

$75 $55

adidas Originals Women's Swift Run Shoes

adidas Originals Women's Swift Run Shoes
Amazon

adidas Originals Women's Swift Run Shoes

The Swifts come with a supportive, sock-like feel and are built for all-day ease with a cushy midsole.

$95 $65

adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Sneaker

adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Sneaker
Amazon

adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Sneaker

The slip-on construction with elastic straps offers a sock-like feel. 

$70 $43

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

