For some, the motivation to get into shape entails getting the right exercise equipment. When it comes to cardio workouts, a quality pair of running shoes is a must. Whether you need to keep moving at the gym or want to hit the open road, Adidas and REI have you covered with their amazing deals on best-selling Ultraboost running shoes for men, women and kids. To help keep you moving, Ultraboosts are on sale for up to 70% off.

Adidas Ultraboosts consistently top the charts for best running shoes on the market for both men and women. Known for its comfort, sleek style and energy return, the Ultraboost is a high-performance running shoe with a smooth, flexible ride no matter your pace or distance. Whether you're running, walking or training, these Adidas workout shoes are a staple for anyone with an active lifestyle.

For exercising in the coldest months of winter, the adidas Ultraboost 22 running shoes built for chilly conditions are on sale right now. Key features include COLD.RDY to keep feet warm and the Continental WinterGrip rubber outsole that ensures extraordinary traction on icy streets. With the Ultraboost 22 shoes, you'll be running or walking on a Boost midsole for endless energy and more responsiveness than ever before.

Whether you are a casual runner or an athlete, Adidas Ultraboost is an ideal training shoe. We also found deals on more Adidas styles including the Ultraboost 21s that have a sock-like fit, lace closure, knit upper and a cushiony sole. As the Adidas website puts it, the Ultraboost 21 is the "pinnacle harmonization of weight, cushioning, and responsiveness."

Keep your fitness goals with a fresh pair of running shoes for yourself or your workout partner. Ahead, shop more of the best deals on adidas Ultraboosts available now.

