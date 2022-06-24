The Best Air Conditioner Deals Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022
While relaxing in an inflatable pool or enjoying a chilled beverage are both great ways to combat the sweltering summer heat, sometimes you just need a cool breeze. And if you don't have access to central air or your home AC unit isn't exactly reliable, window air conditioners can be the literal breath of fresh air you need this summer.
Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022, Amazon has a ton of Prime Day-level deals on window AC units, including sales on top-rated brands like LG, GE, Midea, Frigidaire and more. Apart from extra features like dehumidification, you'll want to keep an eye out for the BTU (or British Thermal Units) number. The higher the BTU, the better the AC unit will be to equipped to cool large rooms (which means if you have a small apartment or room, you don't need a 12,000 BTU unit).
In addition to window AC units that have great cooling abilities, we've also found several units that are Energy Star certified, so you can reduce your carbon footprint and your energy bill. For some extra cold air this summer, don't forget to check out our top picks on portable air conditioners or our fave air purifiers to help you get even more fresh air.
Shop the best window air conditioner deals on Amazon below.
This Energy Certified LG AC unit has an auto-restart function. So if you ever lose power, this window air conditioner will automatically start up again when you regain power (which is a nifty feature during heat waves).
Choose between two different fan speed options on this GE window air conditioner to keep your bedroom nice and cool all summer long.
This Frigidaire works to keep your room cool while also acting as a dehumidifier. The filter on this window air conditioner helps keep dust and debris out of your air, and it's easy to clean. This Frigidaire window air conditioner has six different size options leading up to 15,100 BTU, and the 6,000 BTU, 10,000 BTU and 12,000 BTU options are all on sale as well.
This Frigidaire unit is an air conditioner and dehumidifier built into one electronic air conditioning unit. Use the remote control to navigate the multiple setting and fan speeds, then enjoy some cold air and good air quality all season.
Dehumidify your room with this ultra-quiet air conditioner. The Della window air conditioner features an LED control panel, which is easy to navigate when you need to adjust the temperature at night. Otherwise, you can use the remote control or the Della app to change the setting on this window AC unit.
The Dreo 8,000 BTU air conditioner has directional air louvers that let cold air blow from nearly any direction. With a noise-canceling mechanism, built-in dehumidifier and Energy Star certification, this is the best all-around air conditioner for small to mid-sized rooms.
