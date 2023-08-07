The Best Air Conditioner Deals on Amazon Now: Save Up to 38% On Frigidaire, LG, GE and More
Summer is still in full swing, and if your home is not blessed with the gift of central air, Amazon's deals on window air conditioners can be the literal breath of fresh air you need. Right now, you can save up to 38% on highly-rated AC units for your space. We're seeing discounts on top air conditioner brands, including LG, GE, Black+Decker and more that will help you beat the heat.
Apart from extra features like dehumidification, you'll want to keep an eye out for the BTU (or British Thermal Units) number. The higher the BTU, the better the AC unit will be equipped to cool large rooms — which means if you have a small apartment or room, you don't need a 12,000 BTU unit.
In addition to window AC units that have great cooling abilities, we've also found several units that are Energy Star certified, so you can reduce your carbon footprint and your energy bill. For some extra cold air this summer, don't forget to check out our guides to the best tower fans and deals on portable air conditioners.
Ahead, check out the best air conditioner deals available on Amazon today.
The Best Air Conditioner Deals at Amazon
The GE 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner is designed to cool rooms up to 250 sq ft., making it perfect for bedrooms, home offices, guest rooms and more.
The Black + Decker 14,500 BTU Window Air Conditioner cools up to 700 square feet — making it ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, home offices and more.
LG's 12,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner cools rooms up to 550 square feet, making it the perfect unit for medium sized spaces.
The Midea 10,000 BTU SmartCool Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner is designed with a built-in EasyTimer that allows you to schedule temperature preferences for up to 24 hours. Plus, the unit features a Clean Filter to keep you updated on when your washable filter needs maintenance.
This Energy Certified LG AC unit has an auto-restart function. So if you ever lose power, this window air conditioner will automatically start up again when you regain power (which is a nifty feature during heat waves).
Customize cooling in any space with this LG air conditioner that features 3 cooling and fan speeds with Auto Cool.
Kick back and enjoy some cold air with this Tosot window air conditioner. It includes a remote control to easily change the temperature and fan speed. With the Energy Star certification, you can also save around $65 every year on your energy bill when you use this quiet AC unit.
The Dreo 8,000 BTU air conditioner has directional air louvers that let cold air blow from nearly any direction. With a noise-canceling mechanism, built-in dehumidifier and Energy Star certification, this is the best all-around air conditioner for small to mid-sized rooms.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
RELATED CONTENT:
Best Linen Shirts for Men to Keep Cool All Summer Long
The Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers to Keep Cool & Stay Fueled All Summer
The Best Linen Wardrobe Staples to Keep You Cool All Season Long
The Best Portable Air Conditioners Deals from Frigidaire, LG and More
14 Viral TikTok Hacks to Help You Beat the Summer Heat
Save $160 On the No. 1 Best-Selling Portable Air Conditioner on Amazon