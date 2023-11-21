Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Black Friday iPad Deals: Save $100 on Apple iPads Right Now

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 12:41 PM PST, November 21, 2023

The latest iPad models are up to $100 off at Amazon's Black Friday Sale.

The holiday shopping season has begun with retailers like Amazon already kicked off their Black Friday deals. Amazon’s Black Friday deals is helping us save before the holiday craze, and savings on iPads are among some of our favorite tech deals available so far. From the latest 10th generation iPad to the ultra-portable iPad Mini, there are a variety of Black Friday iPad deals through November 24, so if you see something you like we recommend jumping on it quickly.

Whether you're searching for a tablet to power through study sessions this school year, stream the latest TV shows and movies or take care of online chores from bed, Apple's iPads are a lightweight and portable alternative to the classic laptop. Apple's full iPad lineup includes an array of different sizes, prices, options and generations, and right now, Amazon is offering deep discounts on best-selling models. 

The best Apple deals at Amazon include up to $100 off the latest iPad Air. Apple's iPad Air 5 is a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse with features like 5G compatibility, a much improved front-facing camera, and support for Magic Keyboard. Plus, the 5th generation iPad Air is an excellent iPad Pro alternative equipped with Apple's almighty M1 chip.

Ahead, we've rounded up all of the best Black Friday deals on Apple iPads to shop now.

The Best Amazon Black Friday Apple iPad Deals

Apple iPad (10th Generation)

Apple iPad (10th Generation)
Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Generation)

They'll love the latest version of the classic iPad, which is refreshed and recharged with a gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and A14 Bionic chip. 

$449 $349

Shop Now

2022 Apple iPad Pro (Wi-Fi)

2022 Apple iPad Pro (Wi-Fi)
Amazon

2022 Apple iPad Pro (Wi-Fi)

You can save over $50 on the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro with an upgraded M2 processor. With the iPad Pro, your Apple Pencil shows exactly where it will touchdown, for greater precision.

$1,099 $1,049

Shop Now

If you're looking for a large screen that can handle almost everything your laptop can, you may want to grab the newest M2 Apple iPad Pro while it's discounted. For a cheaper alternative, the most affordable iPad option right now is the iPad 9th Gen, on sale for $230. 

2021 Apple iPad (9th Gen + WiFi)

2021 Apple iPad (9th Gen + WiFi)
Amazon

2021 Apple iPad (9th Gen + WiFi)

This iPad may be an earlier model, but it's no slouch. Its retina touchscreen display is perfect for binge-watching, and its ultra-wide front camera enhances all your work calls. Plus, with the option to connect an Apple smart keyboard, typing becomes a breeze.

$329 $230

Shop Now

2022 Apple 11" iPad Pro (4th Generation)

2022 Apple 11" iPad Pro (4th Generation)
Amazon

2022 Apple 11" iPad Pro (4th Generation)

The space gray 11-inch M2 iPad Pro is $65 off and features a brilliant Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color.

$999 $934

Shop Now

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation + WiFi)

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation + WiFi)
Amazon

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation + WiFi)

The iPad Mini has all of the features of a standard iPad but is designed to fit into one hand. Snag the latest version of this classic Apple device.

$499 $400

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

