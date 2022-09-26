Shopping

The Best Amazon Deals on Apple AirTags for Fall and Holiday Travel: Shop Holders and Accessories

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Apple AirTag Deals
James D. Morgan/Getty Images

If you're planning travel anytime this fall or the upcoming holiday season, Apple's AirTags make keeping track of everything so much easier. The Apple AirTag is a bluetooth tracker that you can attach to keychains, purses, backpacks and more. And those who tend to forget where their keys might be around the house or want to keep a close eye on their wallets, luggage, or other items will love having these sleek discs in their arsenal. 

Apple AirTags (Pack of Four)
Apple AirTags
Amazon
Apple AirTags (Pack of Four)

A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags: The trackers sync to your Find My app. Find nearby items by playing a sound through your AirTag's internal speaker. Or, locate far-away belongings with Apple's encrypted Find My network.

$99

But here's the catch to AirTags: you'll need a key ring, keychain or another type of accessory to attach the tracking disc to your belongings (that is, if you aren't simply throwing it into something like a purse, a suitcase or a gym bag). Whether you want to sport your Apple AirTag like a high-tech bag charm, a sleek leather keychain or an added luggage tag, there's an AirTag case to go with your style.

Amazon has great deals on AirTag holders now. These accessories will prove to be the ultimate travel companion — regardless of the season or destination.

Apple AirTag Leather Loop
Apple AirTag Leather Loop
Amazon
Apple AirTag Leather Loop

If you just got this latest Apple device, add this sleek Apple airtag leather loop case into the mix while you're at it.

$39$22
TENNTOOSI Kids Silicone AirTag Bracelet
TENNTOOSI Kids Silicone AirTag Bracelet
Amazon
TENNTOOSI Kids Silicone AirTag Bracelet

The watch band design makes it easy for kids to wear on their hand while traveling. 

$8
Waterproof Air Tag Keychain Holder Case
Waterproof Air Tag Keychain Holder Case
Amazon
Waterproof Air Tag Keychain Holder Case

This AirTag holder is perfect for dog collars, so you don't have to worry about the device getting damaged when it is taken into the water. 

$16$8
Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case
Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case
Amazon
Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case

This sleek black AirTag holder comes with a clip, which makes it easy to attach to your pet's collar, a backpack, travel wallet or whatever you take on road trips or airplane rides.

$20$13
Apple AirTag Loop
Apple AirTag Loop
Amazon
Apple AirTag Loop

Brighten up the strap of your luggage or gym bag with this polyurethane option for an Apple AirTag case.

$29$22
BELONGME 4 Pack AirTag Keychain
BELONGME 4 Pack AirTag Keychain
Amazon
BELONGME 4 Pack AirTag Keychain

This 4 pack AirTag keychain set comes with 6 extra screen protectors to protect your AirTag from dust. 

$16$7 WITH COUPON
Q1T5 Leather Airtag Case Keychain
Q1T5 Leather Airtag Case Keychain
Amazon
Q1T5 Leather Airtag Case Keychain

This light and stylish AirTag holder matches perfectly with handbags. 

$20$11 WITH COUPON
Raptic Link & Lock for Apple AirTags
Raptic Link & Lock for Apple AirTags
Amazon
Raptic Link & Lock for Apple AirTags

This airtag tracker keyring is a carabiner with a combination lock for extra security when you're traveling. 

$50$32

RELATED CONTENT:

40 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Today: Save on Apple, UGG, Keurig & More

This Covid-19 Rapid Test Is On Sale for The Fall & Winter Months Ahead

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Your Next Getaway

Best Phone Cases for the New iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Plus

Shop the Best Apple Deals: AirPods, iPads, Apple Watches & More

Best Apple Watch Deals: Shop Savings on Series 7 and Watch SE

15 Best Amazon Luggage Sets to Shop for Your Fall Vacation

The 15 Best Face Masks for Kids With Nose Wire for Fall 2022

15 Best N95 and KN95 Face Masks for Protection Against Omicron

The 17 Best Diaper Bags for Fall Travel — BÉIS, Adidas, Dagne Dover and More

The 12 Best Grill Deals for Fall Barbecues: Save on Weber, Traeger, Cuisinart and More

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Luggage and Travel Bags

Save Up to $800 on The Newest Samsung Frame TV Right Now

Everything You Need for Grilling This Fall

Samsonite Luggage Is On Sale: Save on Fall-Ready Travel Gear