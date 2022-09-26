The Best Amazon Deals on Apple AirTags for Fall and Holiday Travel: Shop Holders and Accessories
If you're planning travel anytime this fall or the upcoming holiday season, Apple's AirTags make keeping track of everything so much easier. The Apple AirTag is a bluetooth tracker that you can attach to keychains, purses, backpacks and more. And those who tend to forget where their keys might be around the house or want to keep a close eye on their wallets, luggage, or other items will love having these sleek discs in their arsenal.
A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags: The trackers sync to your Find My app. Find nearby items by playing a sound through your AirTag's internal speaker. Or, locate far-away belongings with Apple's encrypted Find My network.
But here's the catch to AirTags: you'll need a key ring, keychain or another type of accessory to attach the tracking disc to your belongings (that is, if you aren't simply throwing it into something like a purse, a suitcase or a gym bag). Whether you want to sport your Apple AirTag like a high-tech bag charm, a sleek leather keychain or an added luggage tag, there's an AirTag case to go with your style.
Amazon has great deals on AirTag holders now. These accessories will prove to be the ultimate travel companion — regardless of the season or destination.
If you just got this latest Apple device, add this sleek Apple airtag leather loop case into the mix while you're at it.
The watch band design makes it easy for kids to wear on their hand while traveling.
This AirTag holder is perfect for dog collars, so you don't have to worry about the device getting damaged when it is taken into the water.
This sleek black AirTag holder comes with a clip, which makes it easy to attach to your pet's collar, a backpack, travel wallet or whatever you take on road trips or airplane rides.
Brighten up the strap of your luggage or gym bag with this polyurethane option for an Apple AirTag case.
This 4 pack AirTag keychain set comes with 6 extra screen protectors to protect your AirTag from dust.
This light and stylish AirTag holder matches perfectly with handbags.
This airtag tracker keyring is a carabiner with a combination lock for extra security when you're traveling.
