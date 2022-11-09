If you're planning travel anytime this fall or the upcoming holiday season, Apple's AirTags make keeping track of everything so much easier. The Apple AirTag is a bluetooth tracker that you can attach to keychains, purses, backpacks and more. And those who tend to forget where their keys might be around the house or want to keep a close eye on their wallets, luggage, or other items will love having these sleek discs in their arsenal.

Apple AirTag Amazon Apple AirTag Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This gift simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage, or a handbag, and then they can be found wherever you left them by tracking it on your phone. $28 Buy Now

Apple AirTags (Pack of Four) Amazon Apple AirTags (Pack of Four) A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags: The trackers sync to your Find My app. Find nearby items by playing a sound through your AirTag's internal speaker. Or, locate far-away belongings with Apple's encrypted Find My network. $99 $95 Buy Now

But here's the catch to AirTags: you'll need a key ring, keychain or another type of accessory to attach the tracking disc to your belongings (that is, if you aren't simply throwing it into something like a purse, a suitcase or a gym bag). Whether you want to sport your Apple AirTag like a high-tech bag charm, a sleek leather keychain or an added luggage tag, there's an AirTag case to go with your style.

Amazon has great deals on AirTag holders now. These accessories will prove to be a great holiday gift, stocking stuffer and the ultimate travel companion — regardless of the season or destination.

Apple AirTag Loop Amazon Apple AirTag Loop Brighten up the strap of your luggage or gym bag with this polyurethane option for an Apple AirTag case. $29 $24 Buy Now

Hawanik Slim Minimalist AirTag Wallet Amazon Hawanik Slim Minimalist AirTag Wallet If you have a habit of misplacing your wallet, this AirTag wallet may reduce a few future headaches. This one is a slim, minimalist wallet designed for a front pocket and has an AirTag holder built in. $13 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Holiday Gift Guide 2022: The Best Gift Ideas for Everyone On Your List

The 34 Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals to Shop Now: Holiday Savings on Tech, Home, Fashion and More

The Apple Watch Series 8 Is On Sale at It's Lowest Price Ever at Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale

The Best Early Black Friday Deals on Apple Tech Available Now: AirPods Max, Apple Watch, and More

This Covid-19 Rapid Test Is On Sale for The Fall & Winter Months Ahead

The 15 Best Diaper Bags for Fall and Holiday Travel — BÉIS, Herschel, Dagne Dover and More

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Holiday Travel: Samsonite, Away, Lululemon, Herschel and More

Best Phone Cases for the New iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Plus

15 Best Amazon Luggage Sets to Shop for Your Fall Vacation

The 15 Best Face Masks for Kids With Nose Wire for Fall 2022

15 Best N95 and KN95 Face Masks for Protection Against Omicron

The 12 Best Grill Deals for Fall Barbecues: Save on Weber, Traeger, Cuisinart and More

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Luggage and Travel Bags

Save Up to $800 on The Newest Samsung Frame TV Right Now

Everything You Need for Grilling This Fall

Samsonite Luggage Is On Sale: Save on Fall-Ready Travel Gear