The Best Amazon Deals on Designer Handbags — Shop Kate Spade, Coach and More

By ETonline Staff
Michael Kors Handbags
It is the perfect time to shop for perfect designer handbags — and you can always count on Amazon for great fashion finds. While you might be shopping for summer swimsuits and sandals, let's not forget about handbags! You can score great deals, from favorite brands like Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, Hermès Birkin, Christian Dior, Stella McCartney, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein, and many more.

While you're probably stocking up on cute summer dresses and tops to go with her sandals to enjoy sunny days, you can snag Prime Day-level deals on designer bags. You always need just the right accessory to bring your favorite outfit together and there's no better embellishment than a designer handbag. Whether you're shopping for an everyday leather satchel bag, a luxury handbag that makes a statement, or a simple crossbody or a mini tote bag, Amazon has tons of options for all of your fashion needs. 

Below, shop these stylish designer bags deals below for Summer 2022. 

Kate Spade New York Lise Mulberry Street Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade New York Lise Mulberry Street Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Lise Mulberry Street Shoulder Bag

This Kate Spade bag is crafted with durable pebbled leather — what you'd expect from a luxury handbag. This bag also comes in 5 different colors so you can find one to match your fashion goals.

$258$150
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Bubble Tote
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Bubble Tote
Amazon
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Bubble Tote

This casual vegan leather tote is great for holding books, laptops, keys, phones, and other daily essentials.

$148$60
Michael Kors Jet Set Zip Shoulder Crossbody
Michael Kors Jet Set Zip Shoulder Crossbody
Amazon
Michael Kors Jet Set Zip Shoulder Crossbody

The dividers inside the small crossbody allow for ease of grabbing what is needed. Great for a travel day.

$398$79
Coach Rowan File Bag
Coach Rowan File Bag
Amazon
Coach Rowan File Bag

This coach crossbody is the perfect size and very high quality if you're always on the go. 

$150$118
Kate Spade New York All Day Large Tote
Kate Spade New York All Day Large Tote
Amazon
Kate Spade New York All Day Large Tote

Add a pop of blue to your handbag collection with this spacious Kate Spade New York All Day Large Tote.

$248$200
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Novelty Mini Bucket Crossbody
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Novelty Mini Bucket Crossbody
Amazon
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Novelty Mini Bucket Crossbody

This adorable mini bucket bag is one of the more versatile of women's handbags. It comes with an adjustable shoulder strap so you can wear it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody bag. 

$128$52
Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Handbag
Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Handbag
Amazon
Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Handbag

A quality leather handbag from Frye? And it's on sale? Say no more because you've found your new everyday bag.

$388$278
Coach Gallery Tote Shoulder Bag
Coach Gallery Tote Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Coach Gallery Tote Shoulder Bag

This classic Coach Gallery Tote Shoulder Bag is designed with crossgrain leather and signature canvas. Plus, it comes in a variety of colors and patterns to choose from.

$149$139
The Sak De Young
The Sak De Young
Amazon
The Sak De Young

The Sak has more than its classic style hand-crocheted handbag. This leather bag is lightweight and hangs nicely on the shoulder. It's big enough for all the essentials with an outside pouch big enough for a cell phone.

$149$100
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag with Interior Pocket
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag with Interior Pocket
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag with Interior Pocket

Whether you're toting groceries home from the store or you're toting a bathing suit and snacks to the beach, this Kate Spade tote holds everything you need. Available in other prints including flowers, books, and more.

$35$27
Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Large Chain Shoulder Tote Bundle
Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Large Chain Shoulder Tote Bundle
Amazon
Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Large Chain Shoulder Tote Bundle

Grab this Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Bundle ahead of all your summer adventures. It includes a sturdy and stylish travel tote handbag, as well as a trifold wallet to keep all your cards organized.

$298$254

