It is the perfect time to shop for perfect designer handbags — and you can always count on Amazon for great fashion finds. While you might be shopping for summer swimsuits and sandals, let's not forget about handbags! You can score great deals, from favorite brands like Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, Hermès Birkin, Christian Dior, Stella McCartney, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein, and many more.

While you're probably stocking up on cute summer dresses and tops to go with her sandals to enjoy sunny days, you can snag Prime Day-level deals on designer bags. You always need just the right accessory to bring your favorite outfit together and there's no better embellishment than a designer handbag. Whether you're shopping for an everyday leather satchel bag, a luxury handbag that makes a statement, or a simple crossbody or a mini tote bag, Amazon has tons of options for all of your fashion needs.

Below, shop these stylish designer bags deals below for Summer 2022.

The Sak De Young Amazon The Sak De Young The Sak has more than its classic style hand-crocheted handbag. This leather bag is lightweight and hangs nicely on the shoulder. It's big enough for all the essentials with an outside pouch big enough for a cell phone. $149 $100 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Coach Outlet Sale: Save up to 90% off Handbags, Backpacks and More

Herschel Sale: Get Up to 30% Off Backpacks and Bags

Kate Spade Sale: Save up to 50% on Kate Spade Bags, Jewelry, and More

Sarah Michelle Gellar Loves Senreve Handbags and They’re Up to 65% Off

The 20 Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Your Next Getaway

10 Kate Spade Handbags That Our Readers Love

Sarah Jessica Parker's Favorite Sneaker is Now Available at Nordstrom

24 TikTok Summer Fashion Trends Available on Amazon for Under $50

The 28 Best Sandals for Summer 2022: Shop Styles From Steve Madden, Crocs, Tory Burch & More