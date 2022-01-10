The ultra-popular NuFace mini petite facial toning device is on sale right at Amazon. The popular facial toning systems are known for their (completely painless) microcurrent facials that tone, lift and firm your skin to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. In other words, it's like a professional treatment right at home.

The Advanced Facial Toning Kit, which includes the Trinity attachment, is one of our top picks from Amazon's expansive beauty products and tools. Simply put, this NuFace device is beyond and well worth the splurge on mom. If you've been thinking about buying a NuFace device, we highly recommend doing it -- and fast.

With no promo code needed and save money on the NuFace Fix devices and skincare— including the NuFace Facial Primer— on Amazon Prime right now.

Beyond NuFace devices, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

This Amazon Sale is delivering great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the New Year. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

NuFace Fix Amazon NuFace Fix Get quick results with this powerful NuFace slim toning device, which works to smooth out wrinkles as well as enhance the volume of your lips. Pop this Mascara-sized Skin Care Device in purse for whenever you need an instant pick me up -- it firms, smooths, and tightens while you're on the go. $149 $113 Buy Now

NuFACE Facial Primers Amazon NuFACE Facial Primers This NuFace hydrating primer is enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and Phyto moist Complex which smoothens and moisturizes the skin. $48 $45 Buy Now

NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device Amazon NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device We all pay attention to the skin on our faces, but don't neglect the rest of your body! The NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device is designed to smooth and tone the skin on your arms, legs, and other areas. $399 $375 Buy Now

NuFace Advanced Facial Toning Kit NuFace NuFace Advanced Facial Toning Kit We consider the Trinity a holy grail of anti-aging beauty devices: It's easy to use and incredibly effective. This all-star kit includes the Trinity Facial Trainer Device and Hydrating Leave-On Nuface Gel Primer, ideal for firming skin on your neck, jowls, jawline, cheeks and forehead. $399 $339 Buy Now

