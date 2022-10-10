Amazon's October Prime Day 2022 is officially here through Wednesday, July 13 with hundreds of deals across categories, especially on home security camera systems. Whether you are always on the go or find yourself spending more time at home these days, home security cameras can help give you that feeling of peace and comfort by monitoring your surroundings. Having a sense of security at home means knowing what is going on inside and outside your home, no matter where you are. Luckily, Amazon has made it that much easier to make your home safe with Amazon's October Prime Day deals on home security cameras.

There are a lot of home security camera deals on Amazon right now — from indoor and outdoor to smart, high-tech models and everything in between. Whether you just need one camera for your front door, a wireless security camera, an outdoor camera or a full home security system that doesn't require professional installation, we've rounded up the best home security tech deals for you.

From security cameras with built-in, smart doorbell features to advanced technology that monitors all of your pets' antics when you're not home, Amazon's Prime Day deals include top brands like Ring, Arlo, and Eufy, among others.

Ahead, shop the top home security camera deals — equipped with the best audio and visual quality, of course.

Ring Video Doorbell Amazon Ring Video Doorbell Pair the Ring Video Doorbell with the Ring Chime and to get the ultimate security and two-way audio experience. You can also pair the Ring Video Doorbell with certain Alexa devices. Even if you don't connect this video doorbell with any other smart device, you automatically get real-time phone notifications when anyone stops by your door. $65 $40 Buy Now

Arlo Essential Indoor Camera Amazon Arlo Essential Indoor Camera Capture clear details in full high definition, and see more of the picture with a 130-degree viewing angle to make this the perfect baby monitor, nanny cam, and pet camera. For added peace of mind, your moments can stay private, just by closing the automated privacy shield on your indoor security camera directly from the Arlo App. $100 $72 Buy Now

Eufy Security Camera System Amazon Eufy Security Camera System Eufy's two-pack of security cameras features human detection technology that intelligently detects body shape and face pattern. This makes sure you are only alerted when a person, and not a stray cat, approaches. $240 $180 WITH COUPON Buy Now

SKK Home Security System Amazon SKK Home Security System The smart entry sensors in this home security system will trigger the base station to send a loud alarm, and a notification will be sent to your mobile device. You'll have peace of mind knowing that every door and window is protected against burglars. $76 $46 WITH COUPON Buy Now

WiFi Door Alarm System Amazon WiFi Door Alarm System With tolviviov Smart Home Security System, you can protect your home smartly. One alarm siren station, five window and door sensors, and two remote controls are included in the 8-piece kit. $60 $55 Buy Now

Blurams Indoor Security Camera 2K Amazon Blurams Indoor Security Camera 2K This is the perfect indoor security camera if you're on a budget. Made for indoor use, it has two-way audio capabilities, so you can talk to your dog while you're at work (so you can talk him out of making a mess of your living room). Otherwise, you can use it to leave your housemates or babysitter a quick audio message. $55 $35 Buy Now

Kasa Indoor Tilt Smart Security Camera Amazon Kasa Indoor Tilt Smart Security Camera Try this Kasa indoor security camera — it's budget-friendly and has optimal motion-detection technology built into it. So, you can be assured that this Kasa cam will keep an eye on your valuables or watch your little ones while they sleep. $35 $27 WITH COUPON Buy Now

For more early Black Friday deals, check out our guide to everything worth shopping from Amazon’s October Prime Day Sale, Wayfair’s 5 Day of Deals, and Walmart’s Rollback Sale.

