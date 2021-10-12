The Best Amazon Pre-Black Friday Tech Deals You Can Shop Now
October is underway, which means the holiday season will start occupying our minds before we know it. While we love shopping for fall fashion, if you're looking for tech deals and holiday gifts, Amazon comes to mind for super savings and it's not disappointing us right now. Amazon just launched 10,000+ Epic Deals with Black Friday price tags and we picked out the best ones to shop now. You can find huge discounts on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem. These are major tech deals that we haven't seen since Prime Day or Black Friday! We picked out the best Amazon devices, smart home devices and other tech items from brands you love from Amazon's Epic Deals.
With Amazon's Epic Deals, you can score discounts on Amazon devices and bundles, including the ecobee Lite Smart Thermostat, the Fire tablet, Fire TV, Kindle, the best-selling Echo Dot or other Echo device and more must-have Amazon gear with Amazon deals. But the deals don't end with a smart device.
We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Epic Deals, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.
Supply chain issues are expected to cause major shipping delays around the holiday season. If you want to make sure your holiday gifts arrive on time, FedEx, the U.S. Postal Service and UPS have released their holiday shopping deadlines to help guide you.
Amazon's Epic Deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.
Right now, Amazon Prime members will also receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.
Check out ET's picks for tech deals below.
ET's Favorite Amazon's Epic Dealson Tech, Devices and Electronics:
RELATED CONTENT:
Best Holiday Gifts 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More
The Best Walmart Pre-Black Friday Tech Deals You Can Shop Now
Holiday 2021 Shipping Deadlines Are Earlier Than You Think
Amazon Predicts These Will Be the Most Popular Holiday Toys of 2021
The Best Kitchenaid Attachments for the Holidays
Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $50
Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $100
Get an Instant Pot Duo Crisp for Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon
11 Great Smelling Candles on Amazon to Fill Your Home (and Nose) with Fall
Cozy Furniture and Decor to Get Your Home Ready for Fall
TikTok Says It's Meg Ryan Fall: What It Is and How to Get the Look
Amazon's Best Pre-Black Friday Deals on Streaming Devices
Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul: Best Deals on NuFace Devices