The Best Amazon Pre-Black Friday Tech Deals You Can Shop Now

October is underway, which means the holiday season will start occupying our minds before we know it. While we love shopping for fall fashion, if you're looking for tech deals and holiday gifts, Amazon comes to mind for super savings and it's not disappointing us right now. Amazon just launched 10,000+ Epic Deals with Black Friday price tags and we picked out the best ones to shop now. You can find huge discounts on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem. These are major tech deals that we haven't seen since Prime Day or Black Friday! We picked out the best Amazon devices, smart home devices and other tech items from brands you love from Amazon's Epic Deals.

With Amazon's Epic Deals, you can score discounts on Amazon devices and bundles, including the ecobee Lite Smart Thermostat, the Fire tablet, Fire TV, Kindle, the best-selling Echo Dot or other Echo device and more must-have Amazon gear with Amazon deals. But the deals don't end with a smart device.

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Epic Deals, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Supply chain issues are expected to cause major shipping delays around the holiday season. If you want to make sure your holiday gifts arrive on time, FedEx, the U.S. Postal Service and UPS have released their holiday shopping deadlines to help guide you.

Amazon's Epic Deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Right now, Amazon Prime members will also receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.

Check out ET's picks for tech deals below.

ET's Favorite Amazon's Epic Dealson Tech, Devices and Electronics:

Blink Video Doorbell Amazon Blink Video Doorbell If you can't afford the price of the Ring Doorbell, this Blink Video Doorbell is a great product offering two-way audio, HD video, motion and chime app alerts and Alexa enabled. This device will be released on October 21, 2021, but it is available for pre-order now. $50 Pre-Order Now

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 Amazon Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 is a 2-in-1 touchscreen device that doubles as a tablet. It features a 13-inch HD display, 64GB of storage, 4GB RAM and an Intel Core i3 processor. $430 $356 Buy Now

Fossil Gen 5 Amazon Fossil Gen 5 This Fossil Gen 5 smart watch has an always-on display with thousands of watch faces so you can personalize and monitor your exercise. $295 $261 Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Amazon Ring Video Doorbell 3 This Ring Doorbell is an upgrade from its original video doorbell with improved motion detection, but still gives you all the perks the original, like easy set up, mobile notifications and a rechargeable battery. $180 Buy Now

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Kindle Paperwhite The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet. Take thousands of stories with you anywhere you go. $130 $95 Buy Now

Amazon Halo Amazon Amazon Halo Measure activity, sleep, body composition, and tone of voice with this Alexa enabled Amazon Halo band. With this Amazon Halo Band you can also get the membership which includes access to full suite of tools, features, workouts, and programs. $100 $85 Buy Now

Garmin 010-02174-01 Vivoactive 4, GPS Smartwatch Amazon Garmin 010-02174-01 Vivoactive 4, GPS Smartwatch This watch has it all. While keeping track of your energy levels, sleep and more, it also allows you to easily download songs (including playlists from Spotify or Amazon music) and connect to headphones. Get your body moving with more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running and swimming. $350 $330 Buy Now

Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K The Amazon Fire TV Stick is an HD streaming device that includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Just plug this into your TV to access tens of thousands of channels, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and HBO. $50 $34 Buy Now

Amazon Echo Show 5 Amazon Amazon Echo Show 5 The Amazon Echo Show 5 has a compact smart display to be used to control your smart home, answer video calls and watch entertainment. $80 $45 Buy Now

Furbo Pet Camera Amazon Furbo Pet Camera After a year or more at home with your pet, there's a chance you're suffering from separation anxiety. The Furbo pet camera can help ease both of you through the transition, allowing you to check on your furry friend whenever you want and give them a little treat for being oh so good. $170 Buy Now

Fingerprint Smart Padlock Amazon Fingerprint Smart Padlock Combination codes aren't always top of mind, but your fingerprint is always on the tip of your finger. The Fingerprint Smart Padlock will keep your belongings safe and ensure you'll never have to memorize a string of numbers again. Well, at least not to open the lock! $36 $33 Buy Now

Galaxy SmartTag Amazon Galaxy SmartTag Samsung's answer to the Apple AirTag, the Galaxy SmartTag is a Bluetooth-enabled tracker that helps you find lost keys, wallet, bag or whatever you attach it to. $40 Buy Now

Fire 7 Kids Tablet Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet Available in pink, purple and blue, the kid-proof Fire 7 Kids tablet features robust parental controls, 16GB of storage and a two-year worry-free guarantee -- if your kids break it, Amazon will replace it for free. $100 Buy Now

