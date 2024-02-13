Amazon has Presidents' Day deals on Dyson vacuums and air purifiers to keep your home looking and feeling spotless.
Although the holiday weekend is still a few days away, Amazon is wasting no time rolling out impressive Presidents’ Day appliance sales. Keeping the floors and air in your home clean is no easy feat, which is why the deals on top-rated Dyson vacuums and air purifiers are not to be missed this week.
It may only be February, but spring cleaning is right around the corner. Right now, you can save up to 35% on Dyson's best-selling cordless vacuums and air purifiers to clean your house for less.
Shop Presidents' Day Dyson Deals
Whether you live in a small apartment or a spacious home — or need to clean up after pets and kids — Dyson's vacuums are truly life-changing. For all your cleaning needs, you can save on high-quality Dyson vacuums and bladeless tower fans that double as air purifiers during the Amazon Presidents' Day sale.
Snagging a Dyson on sale makes the investment even more worth it. With lightweight cordless vacuums, any chore can become easier than ever. Dyson's most powerful vacuums and air purifiers rarely see discounts, so don't miss out on snapping up these holiday deals. Ahead, shop all the best Presidents' Day Dyson deals available on Amazon today.
Best Dyson Vacuum Deals
Dyson V11 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
There are three cleaning modes to choose from, each optimized for a different task and providing the right balance between power and run time. Now with the latest hair de-tangling technology, this vacuum is powerful for deep cleaning everywhere.
Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum Cleaner
This vacuum cleaner features a digital display that displays run-time countdowns and maintenance alerts so that you can keep track of your clean-up. Aside from that, the vacuum cleaner has three different cleaning modes.
Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Refresh your home and seamlessly keep it clean with the Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum model that's hailed for its easy ability to clean up even the hardest-to-reach spots of your home.
Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This Dyson vacuum is engineered for whole-home, deep cleans, and features suction power, run time and tools designed to deep clean your whole home.
Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
The Dyson Outsize+ is Dyson's largest intelligent cordless vacuum with laser illumination. This highly-rated vacuum cleaner is engineered with suction power, additional run time, a larger format, and tools designed to deep clean your whole home.
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson's lightest cordless vacuum adopts power based on the amount of debris found and is 24% lighter than the V15 model.
Dyson V12 Detect Slim+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This is Dyson’s lightest intelligent cordless vacuum that reveals invisible dust and offers 30% more power and 60 minutes of run time than previous models.
Best Dyson Air Purifier Deals
Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10
The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Gen1 purifying fan has triple functionality. It purifies all year round, quickly heats the whole room in winter and keeps you cool as a fan in summer. As a purifier, it removes 99.97% of allergens as small as 0.3 microns from your home.
Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool PH03
The 3-in-1 Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool combines intelligent sensing with an advanced filtration and humidification system to purify, humidify, and cool you. It projects purified, hygienically humidified air throughout the room for a healthier environment.
Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 Air Purifier and Fan
In this floor fan, Dyson's most advanced filtration system automatically senses, captures, and traps pollutants for cleaner air. Only Dyson purifiers have Air Multiplier technology that draws even distant pollutants into the machine, projecting purified air throughout the large room.
Best Dyson Heater Deals
Dyson Hot+Cool AM09 Jet Focus Heater and Fan
Designed for year-round use, the Dyson Hot + Cool amplifies surrounding air, giving an uninterrupted stream of smooth airflow. Save on fast, even room heating and powerful personal cooling.
For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.
