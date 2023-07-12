Shop

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Air Conditioner Units to Keep Cool This Summer — LG, Frigidaire and More

By Wesley Horvath
Best Window Air Conditioners on Sale 2022
Amazon

While relaxing in an inflatable pool or enjoying a chilled beverage are both great ways to combat the summer heat, sometimes you just need a cool breeze. And if you don't have access to central air or your home AC unit isn't exactly reliable, window air conditioners can be the literal breath of fresh air you need this summer. Luckily for you, Amazon is offering incredible deals right now on window-mounted air conditioners during Prime Day 2023

You can find many window air conditioners on Amazon, including top-rated brands like LG, Frigidaire and more. Apart from extra features like dehumidification, you'll want to keep an eye out for the BTU (or British Thermal Units) number. The higher the BTU, the better the AC unit will be equipped to cool large rooms (which means if you have a small apartment or room, you don't need a 12,000 BTU unit).

In addition to window AC units that have great cooling abilities, we've also found several units that are Energy Star certified, so you can reduce your carbon footprint and your energy bill. For some extra cold air this summer, don't forget to check out our top picks on portable air conditioners or our favorite air purifiers to help you get even more fresh air. 

Shop the best deals on window air conditioners during Amazon Prime Day. 

GE 6,000 BTU Electronic Window Air Conditioner
GE 6,000 BTU Electronic Window Air Conditioner
Amazon
GE 6,000 BTU Electronic Window Air Conditioner

The GE 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner is designed to cool rooms up to 250 sq ft., making it perfect for bedrooms, home offices, guest rooms and more. 

$269$208
Tosot 8,000 BTU Energy Star Remote Control Window Air Conditioner
Tosot 8,000 BTU Energy Star Remote Control Window Air Conditioner
Amazon
Tosot 8,000 BTU Energy Star Remote Control Window Air Conditioner

Kick back and enjoy some cold air with this Tosot window air conditioner. It includes a remote control to easily change the temperature and fan speed. With the Energy Star certification, you can also save around $65 every year on your energy bill when you use this quiet AC unit. 

$360$280
Midea 10,000 BTU EasyCool Window Air Conditioner
Midea 10,000 BTU EasyCool Window Air Conditioner
Amazon
Midea 10,000 BTU EasyCool Window Air Conditioner

The Midea 10,000 BTU SmartCool Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner is designed with a built-in EasyTimer that allows you to schedule temperature preferences for up to 24 hours. Plus, the unit features a Clean Filter to keep you updated on when your washable filter needs maintenance. 

$379$285
WITH COUPON
LG 12,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner
LG 12,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner
Amazon
LG 12,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner

LG's 12,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner cools rooms up to 550 square feet, making it the perfect unit for medium sized spaces. 

$520$373
LG 8,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner
LG 8,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner
Amazon
LG 8,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner

Customize cooling in any space with this LG air conditioner that features 3 cooling and fan speeds with Auto Cool.

$340$268
BLACK+DECKER 14,500 BTU Window Air Conditioner
BLACK+DECKER 14,500 BTU Window Air Conditioner
Amazon
BLACK+DECKER 14,500 BTU Window Air Conditioner

The Black + Decker 14,500 BTU Window Air Conditioner cools up to 700 square feet — making it ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, home offices and more.

$656$534
Frigidaire 8,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner
Frigidaire 5,000 BTU Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner
Amazon
Frigidaire 8,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner

This Frigidaire works to keep your room cool while also acting as a dehumidifier. The filter on this window air conditioner helps keep dust and debris out of your air, and it's easy to clean. 

$299$270
LG 10,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner with Remote
LG 12,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner with Remote
Amazon
LG 10,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner with Remote

This Energy Certified LG AC unit has an auto-restart function. So if you ever lose power, this window air conditioner will automatically start up again when you regain power (which is a nifty feature during heat waves). 

$380$325
Dreo 8,000 BTU Inverter Window Air Conditioner Unit
Dreo 8,000 BTU Inverter Window Air Conditioner Unit
Amazon
Dreo 8,000 BTU Inverter Window Air Conditioner Unit

The Dreo 8,000 BTU air conditioner has directional air louvers that let cold air blow from nearly any direction. With a noise-canceling mechanism, built-in dehumidifier and Energy Star certification, this is the best all-around air conditioner for small to mid-sized rooms.

$400$340
Midea 8,000 BTU U-Shaped Smart Inverter Window Air Conditioner
Midea 8,000 BTU U-Shaped Smart Inverter Window Air Conditioner
Amazon
Midea 8,000 BTU U-Shaped Smart Inverter Window Air Conditioner

Thanks to its U-shaped design, this Midea air conditioner is super quiet. So, you get the benefit of great cooling power without having to deal with a ton of noise. This window AC unit also earned the Energy Star Most Efficient 2022 Certification. Along with the anti-theft tech that keeps it from getting stolen, this Midea unit is the perfect unit for 350 sq. ft. rooms. 

$399$339
WITH COUPON
Whirlpool Energy Star 15,000 BTU Air Conditioner
Whirlpool Energy Star 18,000 BTU Air Conditioner
Amazon
Whirlpool Energy Star 15,000 BTU Air Conditioner

Cool rooms up to 700 sq. ft. with 3 cooling speeds, eco mode, sleep mode, and a programmable 24 hour on/off timer. 

$650$600

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

