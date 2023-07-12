The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Air Conditioner Units to Keep Cool This Summer — LG, Frigidaire and More
While relaxing in an inflatable pool or enjoying a chilled beverage are both great ways to combat the summer heat, sometimes you just need a cool breeze. And if you don't have access to central air or your home AC unit isn't exactly reliable, window air conditioners can be the literal breath of fresh air you need this summer. Luckily for you, Amazon is offering incredible deals right now on window-mounted air conditioners during Prime Day 2023.
You can find many window air conditioners on Amazon, including top-rated brands like LG, Frigidaire and more. Apart from extra features like dehumidification, you'll want to keep an eye out for the BTU (or British Thermal Units) number. The higher the BTU, the better the AC unit will be equipped to cool large rooms (which means if you have a small apartment or room, you don't need a 12,000 BTU unit).
In addition to window AC units that have great cooling abilities, we've also found several units that are Energy Star certified, so you can reduce your carbon footprint and your energy bill. For some extra cold air this summer, don't forget to check out our top picks on portable air conditioners or our favorite air purifiers to help you get even more fresh air.
The GE 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner is designed to cool rooms up to 250 sq ft., making it perfect for bedrooms, home offices, guest rooms and more.
Kick back and enjoy some cold air with this Tosot window air conditioner. It includes a remote control to easily change the temperature and fan speed. With the Energy Star certification, you can also save around $65 every year on your energy bill when you use this quiet AC unit.
The Midea 10,000 BTU SmartCool Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner is designed with a built-in EasyTimer that allows you to schedule temperature preferences for up to 24 hours. Plus, the unit features a Clean Filter to keep you updated on when your washable filter needs maintenance.
LG's 12,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner cools rooms up to 550 square feet, making it the perfect unit for medium sized spaces.
Customize cooling in any space with this LG air conditioner that features 3 cooling and fan speeds with Auto Cool.
The Black + Decker 14,500 BTU Window Air Conditioner cools up to 700 square feet — making it ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, home offices and more.
This Frigidaire works to keep your room cool while also acting as a dehumidifier. The filter on this window air conditioner helps keep dust and debris out of your air, and it's easy to clean.
This Energy Certified LG AC unit has an auto-restart function. So if you ever lose power, this window air conditioner will automatically start up again when you regain power (which is a nifty feature during heat waves).
The Dreo 8,000 BTU air conditioner has directional air louvers that let cold air blow from nearly any direction. With a noise-canceling mechanism, built-in dehumidifier and Energy Star certification, this is the best all-around air conditioner for small to mid-sized rooms.
Thanks to its U-shaped design, this Midea air conditioner is super quiet. So, you get the benefit of great cooling power without having to deal with a ton of noise. This window AC unit also earned the Energy Star Most Efficient 2022 Certification. Along with the anti-theft tech that keeps it from getting stolen, this Midea unit is the perfect unit for 350 sq. ft. rooms.
Cool rooms up to 700 sq. ft. with 3 cooling speeds, eco mode, sleep mode, and a programmable 24 hour on/off timer.
