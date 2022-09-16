Shopping

The Best Amazon Tech Deals to Shop Now: Save on Tablets, TVs, AirPods, Laptops and More

By ETonline Staff
Amazon Tech Deals
Amazon

This fall, our mornings should be as convenient as possible to get an easy start to your day. Why not wake up to news updates, the weather forecast, and your favorite music — all from your nightstand. With products like the Echo Show 5, you can ease into the day with a routine that turns compatible lights and other smart devices in your home on gradually. Or when you are winding down, watch your favorite TV shows and movies on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video from your reliable streaming devices. 

With Amazon Deals, you can find more deep discounts available on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem to upgrade all your rooms. We've picked out the best tech deals available on headphones, robot vacuums, 4K TVs, smart home devices and other tech items from brands you love at Amazon. The deals don't end with a smart device. Amazon Prime members will also receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.

Check out ET's picks for the best Amazon tech deals below. 

Best Deals on Tech, TVs and Electronics:

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active PRO
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active PRO
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active PRO

With this 10.1-inch LTE-enabled 64GB Tab Active Pro tablet, your business can get the job done on the go with reliable service from Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint.

$700$500
Echo Show 15 with Echo Show 5
Echo Show 15 with Echo Show 5
Amazon
Echo Show 15 with Echo Show 5

Purchase the Echo Show 15 and Echo Show 5 together and save 25%. 

$335$250
Fire HD 10 Tablet Productivity Bundle
Fire HD 10 Tablet Productivity Bundle
Amazon
Fire HD 10 Tablet Productivity Bundle

With this tablet, you get a Bluetooth detachable keyboard and Microsoft 365 subscription to help you stay productive.

$270$220
Hisense 50-inch Class ULED Smart TV
Hisense 50-inch Class ULED Smart TV
Amazon
Hisense 50-inch Class ULED Smart TV

The 50U6HF features exclusive ULED technologies that boost color, contrast, brightness, and motion. All your favorite streaming services are available, including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, and many more. 

$530$355
SimpliSafe 8 Piece Wireless Home Security System
SimpliSafe 8 Piece Wireless Home Security System
Amazon
SimpliSafe 8 Piece Wireless Home Security System

Invest in this home security system to protect your home. Plug in the base station, place your sensors and start protecting your home in minutes.

$230$184
Fire TV Cube
Fire TV Cube
Amazon
Fire TV Cube

The Fire TV Cube is 42% off, and you can ask Alexa to check the weather and turn off the lights while the TV is off with its built-in speaker.

$120$70
Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Amazon
Fire TV Stick 4K Max

This is Amazon's most powerful streaming stick yet — it's 40% more powerful than the original Fire TV Stick 4K and it's 27% off.

$55$40
Kasa Smart Light Switch
Kasa Smart Light Switch
Amazon
Kasa Smart Light Switch

Using the Kasa app, you can turn electronics on and off from anywhere with your smartphone without getting up.

$20$10
Echo Show 5
Echo Show 5
Amazon
Echo Show 5

Stream your favorite shows, set alarms, check your calendar or the news, make video calls, and turn compatible lights on gradually - all with your voice. And when you're not actively using your Echo Show, you can use it as a digital picture frame for your photos. 

$100$85
Blurams Baby Monitor Dog Camera 360-degree for Home Security
blurams Baby Monitor Dog Camera 360-degree for Home Security
Amazon
Blurams Baby Monitor Dog Camera 360-degree for Home Security

Baby cam, doggie cam or security camera — whatever you use this camera for, you won't be disappointed. It has 360° coverage with 2K resolution and a motion detector. 

$50$37
Apple AirPods
Apple AirPods
Amazon
Apple AirPods

These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Plus, they're compatible with Siri and can skip songs or pause your music with just a few taps.

$159$100
Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat + Smoke Alarm
Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat + Smoke Alarm
Amazon
Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat + Smoke Alarm

A smart thermostat that has a customizable touchscreen, and is Alexa compatible. Plus, it comes with a smoke alarm.

$498$369
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4K UHD Smart TV

Fire TV adds new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality all the time.

$520$430
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max

Block outside noise for crystal-clear sound with Apple AirPods Max.

$549$429
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4-inch Android Tablet
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4-inch Android Tablet
Amazon
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4-inch Android Tablet

Shop now to save on this Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4-inch Android Tablet with bluetooth pen.

$530$380
JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
Amazon
JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

Get all the quality sound of a JBL speakers in an earbud. 

$100$89
iRobot Roomba 692 w/ Virtual Wall
iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum with Virtual Wall
Amazon
iRobot Roomba 692 w/ Virtual Wall

Clean smarter with this iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum that comes with its virtual wall. With this device, your robot will stay in the rooms that you want cleaned and out of the ones that you don't.

$350$339
Ecovacs Deebot T8 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner
Ecovacs Deebot T8 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner
Amazon
Ecovacs Deebot T8 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner

A robot vacuum with a mop function is just what we need for a good fall cleaning. 

$550$350 WITH COUPON
TCL 32" 3-Series Android TV
TCL 40" 3-Series Android TV
Amazon
TCL 32" 3-Series Android TV

This TV has a HD screen and uses the Android TV system rather than Roku.

$230$150
TCL 32" 1080p Smart LED Roku TV
TCL 40-Inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV
Amazon
TCL 32" 1080p Smart LED Roku TV

Movie marathons are right around the corner. 

$230$148
Fitbit Versa 3
Fitbit Versa 3
Amazon
Fitbit Versa 3

The Fitbit Versa 3 allows you to track your pace and distance during runs, hikes and more.

$230$164
Belkin Wireless Charger
Belkin Wireless Charger
Amazon
Belkin Wireless Charger

Apple and Samsung phones are both compatible with this easy-to-use wireless phone charger by Belkin.

$30$24
Echo Show 8 with Ring Indoor Camera
Echo Show 8 with Ring Indoor Camera
Amazon
Echo Show 8 with Ring Indoor Camera

Get all the perks of a voice assistant with your home security camera with the Echo Show 8 with Ring Indoor Camera.

$190$170
TONOR Computer Cardioid Condenser PC Gaming Mic with Tripod Stand
TONOR Computer Cardioid Condenser PC Gaming Mic with Tripod Stand
Amazon
TONOR Computer Cardioid Condenser PC Gaming Mic with Tripod Stand

Whether you're into gaming or you're starting your own podcast, make sure everyone can hear you clearly with the TONOR Computer Cardioid Condenser PC Gaming Mic with Tripod Stand. 

$43$30
Fitbit Inspire 2 with Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial
Amazon
Fitbit Inspire 2 with Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial

Meet all your fitness goals this year with the Fitbit Inspire.

$100$67

