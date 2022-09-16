The Best Amazon Tech Deals to Shop Now: Save on Tablets, TVs, AirPods, Laptops and More
This fall, our mornings should be as convenient as possible to get an easy start to your day. Why not wake up to news updates, the weather forecast, and your favorite music — all from your nightstand. With products like the Echo Show 5, you can ease into the day with a routine that turns compatible lights and other smart devices in your home on gradually. Or when you are winding down, watch your favorite TV shows and movies on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video from your reliable streaming devices.
With Amazon Deals, you can find more deep discounts available on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem to upgrade all your rooms. We've picked out the best tech deals available on headphones, robot vacuums, 4K TVs, smart home devices and other tech items from brands you love at Amazon. The deals don't end with a smart device. Amazon Prime members will also receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.
Check out ET's picks for the best Amazon tech deals below.
Best Deals on Tech, TVs and Electronics:
With this 10.1-inch LTE-enabled 64GB Tab Active Pro tablet, your business can get the job done on the go with reliable service from Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint.
Purchase the Echo Show 15 and Echo Show 5 together and save 25%.
With this tablet, you get a Bluetooth detachable keyboard and Microsoft 365 subscription to help you stay productive.
The 50U6HF features exclusive ULED technologies that boost color, contrast, brightness, and motion. All your favorite streaming services are available, including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, and many more.
Invest in this home security system to protect your home. Plug in the base station, place your sensors and start protecting your home in minutes.
The Fire TV Cube is 42% off, and you can ask Alexa to check the weather and turn off the lights while the TV is off with its built-in speaker.
This is Amazon's most powerful streaming stick yet — it's 40% more powerful than the original Fire TV Stick 4K and it's 27% off.
Using the Kasa app, you can turn electronics on and off from anywhere with your smartphone without getting up.
Stream your favorite shows, set alarms, check your calendar or the news, make video calls, and turn compatible lights on gradually - all with your voice. And when you're not actively using your Echo Show, you can use it as a digital picture frame for your photos.
Baby cam, doggie cam or security camera — whatever you use this camera for, you won't be disappointed. It has 360° coverage with 2K resolution and a motion detector.
These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Plus, they're compatible with Siri and can skip songs or pause your music with just a few taps.
A smart thermostat that has a customizable touchscreen, and is Alexa compatible. Plus, it comes with a smoke alarm.
Fire TV adds new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality all the time.
Block outside noise for crystal-clear sound with Apple AirPods Max.
Shop now to save on this Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4-inch Android Tablet with bluetooth pen.
Get all the quality sound of a JBL speakers in an earbud.
Clean smarter with this iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum that comes with its virtual wall. With this device, your robot will stay in the rooms that you want cleaned and out of the ones that you don't.
A robot vacuum with a mop function is just what we need for a good fall cleaning.
This TV has a HD screen and uses the Android TV system rather than Roku.
Movie marathons are right around the corner.
The Fitbit Versa 3 allows you to track your pace and distance during runs, hikes and more.
Apple and Samsung phones are both compatible with this easy-to-use wireless phone charger by Belkin.
Get all the perks of a voice assistant with your home security camera with the Echo Show 8 with Ring Indoor Camera.
Whether you're into gaming or you're starting your own podcast, make sure everyone can hear you clearly with the TONOR Computer Cardioid Condenser PC Gaming Mic with Tripod Stand.
Meet all your fitness goals this year with the Fitbit Inspire.
