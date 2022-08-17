if you're traveling for Labor Day weekend or this upcoming fall, Apple's AirTags make keeping track of everything so much easier. The Apple AirTag is a bluetooth tracker that you can attach to keychains, purses, backpacks and more. And those who tend to forget where their keys might be around the house or want to keep a close eye on their wallets, luggage, or other items will love having these sleek discs in their arsenal.

Apple AirTag Amazon Apple AirTag Apple AirTags make it really easy to keep track of keychains, purses, backpacks and more. The tiny trackers work by sending out a Bluetooth signal that can be anonymously detected by nearby devices. $29 Buy Now

But here's the catch to AirTags: you'll need a key ring, keychain or another type of accessory to attach the tracking disc to your belongings (that is, if you aren't simply throwing it into something like a purse, a suitcase or a gym bag). Whether you want to sport your Apple AirTag like a high-tech bag charm, a sleek leather keychain or an added luggage tag, there's an AirTag case to go with your style.

Amazon has great deals on AirTag holders now. These accessories will prove to be the ultimate travel companion — regardless of the season or destination.

Apple AirTag Leather Loop Amazon Apple AirTag Leather Loop If you just got this latest Apple device, add this sleek Apple airtag leather loop leather loop Apple AirTag case into the mix while you're at it. $39 $20 Buy Now

Apple AirTag Loop Amazon Apple AirTag Loop Brighten up the strap of your luggage or gym bag with this polyurethane option for an Apple AirTag case. $29 $20 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Labor Day 2021: Everything You Need for Grilling

The Best White Dresses to Wear On and After Labor Day

The 12 Best Early Labor Day Grill Deals 2022

Last Chance to Get Up to 70% Off at Wayfair's Labor Day Clearance Sale

Labor Day 2021: The Best Sales to Shop Right Now

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Luggage and Travel Bags

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Your Next Getaway

Best Apple Watch Deals: Shop Savings on Series 7 and Watch SE

Save Up to $800 on The Newest Samsung Frame TV Right Now

15 Best Amazon Luggage Sets to Shop for Your Fall Vacation

What to Pack for Your Fall Vacation

Get This FDA-Approved COVID-19 Rapid Test On Sale Now

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Luggage and Travel Bags

Samsonite Luggage Is On Sale: Save on Fall-Ready Travel Gear