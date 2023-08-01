Sales & Deals

The Best Back-to-School Backpacks from Under Armour Are 25% Off at Amazon Right Now

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The new school year calls for a new backpack and back-to-school shopping on Amazon is a convenient option for students and parents alike. with just a few weeks of summer vacation left, Amazon is offering epic discounts on must-have school essentials.  

Right now, Amazon is taking 25% off the best Under Amour backpacks to carry your laptop, textbooks and more. Under Armour backpacks are sturdy yet stylish for all ages, especially for student athletes. 

If you are going to school in a city where the weather is often unpredictable, Under Armour's backpacks are built with the brand's Storm technology for water resistance and all-weather protection. Your books and computer will stay dry as the laptop backpack repels rain and snow.

Ahead, hit the gym or class with an Under Armour backpack on sale at Amazon now. Every style is tough, spacious, and comfortable, and has plenty of pockets to help organize your belongings. Plus, check out more of Amazon's best back-to-school deals to save on even more supplies for the new semester.

Under Armour Hustle Sport Backpack
Under Armour Hustle Sport Backpack
Amazon
Under Armour Hustle Sport Backpack

These bags are tough, light, and water rolls right off them—and the bungee sleeves make it easy to stow things like a jacket quickly.

$45$34
Under Armour Women's Favorite Backpack
Under Armour Women's Favorite Backpack
Amazon
Under Armour Women's Favorite Backpack

Under Armour calls this backpack a "favorite" for a reason. It's tough, holds all your stuff, looks great, feels good on your back, and the rain rolls right off.

$40$30
Under Armour Unisex Hustle 5.0 Backpack
Under Armour Unisex Hustle 5.0 Backpack
Amazon
Under Armour Unisex Hustle 5.0 Backpack

This backpack is a No. 1 best seller on Amazon for its breathable air-mesh padded back, soft-lined laptop sleeve, and large front shoe pocket placed at bottom of the bag. 

$55$41
Under Armour Women's Hustle Signature Storm Backpack
Under Armour Women's Hustle Signature Storm Backpack
Amazon
Under Armour Women's Hustle Signature Storm Backpack

Ergonomically constructed for the female back with body-mapped back panel for comfort and unrestrictive carry, this laptop backpack is both spacious and comfortable.

$55$41
Under Armour Adult Loudon Backpack
Under Armour Adult Loudon Backpack
Amazon
Under Armour Adult Loudon Backpack

Under Armour's Storm technology delivers an element-battling, highly water-resistant and stain-resistant finish on this backpack. The laptop sleeve holds up to 15" MacBook Pro or a similarly sized laptop.

$35$26

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

