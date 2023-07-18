The new school year is right around the corner, and Amazon is kicking off the back-to-school shopping season with major savings on Apple Store products, including several iPad models.

Whether your student is heading to the classroom for the first time or traveling back for their final year on campus, a tablet is the perfect device to take their education to new heights. Ahead, we've rounded up all of the best deals on Apple iPads to shop this season.

The Best Amazon iPad Deals

The best Apple deals at Amazon include $70 off the latest iPad Air. The 5th generation iPad Air is an excellent iPad Pro alternative equipped with Apple's almighty M1 chip. Whether you want a tablet for work, streaming or taking care of online chores from bed, the 5th generation iPad Air is both lightweight and powerful. With the iPad Air 5, you get the Pro performance without the price tag. Features include 5G compatibility, a much improved front-facing camera, and support for Magic Keyboard — making Apple's iPad Air 5th gen a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse.

You can also save on the latest iPad 10th Generation. Apple's latest 10th-gen 2022 iPad offers a larger, edge-to-edge display, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, USB-C connector and faster A14 chip than its predecessors.

Apple's full iPad lineup includes an array of different sizes, prices, options and generations. If you're looking for a large screen that can handle almost everything your laptop can, you may want to grab the newest M2 Apple iPad Pro while it's discounted. For a cheaper alternative, the most affordable iPad option right now is the iPad 9th Gen, on sale for $250. Check out more iPad deals below to shop ahead of the new school year.

2022 Apple iPad Pro (Wi-Fi) Amazon 2022 Apple iPad Pro (Wi-Fi) You can save $50 at the Prime Day sale on the latest 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro with an upgraded M2 processor. With the iPad Pro, your Apple Pencil shows exactly where it will touchdown, for greater precision. $1,099 $1,049 Shop Now

