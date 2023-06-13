Shopping

The Best Beach Towels and Blankets for a Comfy Day by the Water

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Best Beach Towels for a Cool, Comfy Day by the Water
Getty

Whether you're reading a good book, watching the waves or building sandcastles, there are a few essentials you'll need for a stellar beach day: Sunscreen to protect your skin, sunglasses to shield your eyes, a rocking swimsuit or bikini of course. But one item that tends to be an afterthought is the perfect beach towel.

If you're still using retired bath towels or event freebie towels for the beach, it could be time for an upgrade. The best beach towel doesn't just dry you off, but it also gives you a cozy spot to chill and removes unwanted layers of pesky sand. These days beach towels are offering more than they used to with beautiful patterns, convenient carrying bags and quick absorbency. Some even have sand-resistant properties. These are truly the beach blankets of the future.

To help you with your search ahead of your next beach trip, we've rounded up the best beach towels and beach blankets for summer 2023.

Amazon Basics Cabana Stripe Beach
Amazon Basics Cabana Stripe Beach Towel
Amazon
Amazon Basics Cabana Stripe Beach

The highly rated Amazon Basics cotton beach towel has over 11,000 reviews with a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. 

$31$18
Huckberry Mediterranean Turkish Towel
Huckberry Mediterranean Turkish Towel
Huckberry
Huckberry Mediterranean Turkish Towel

Made from extra-soft and strong Turkish long-fiber cotton, this towel from Huckberry is compact and absorbent. The more you use this towel, the better, as it gets softer with every wash.

$42$19
L.L.Bean Seaside Beach Towel
L.L.Bean Seaside Beach Towel
L.L.Bean
L.L.Bean Seaside Beach Towel

Plush and absorbent, this 100% cotton lobster-print beach towel from L.L.Bean is absolutely adorable. 

$40
Bay Laurel Extra Large Beach Towel
Bay Laurel Extra Large Beach Towel
Amazon
Bay Laurel Extra Large Beach Towel

This quick-drying beach towel from Bay Laurel comes in a variety of colors. It also comes with its own bag, which will keep any stray sand stuck in the towel from lingering in your larger beach bag. 

$30$17
Scuddles Extra Large Beach Blanket
Scuddles Extra Large Beach Blanket
Amazon
Scuddles Extra Large Beach Blanket

Large and waterproof, this blanket works for the beach, picnics and camping trips. When it folds up, it's secured by a handle strap for easy transport.

$27
Sand Cloud Luna XL
Sand Cloud Luna XL
Sand Cloud
Sand Cloud Luna XL

The Luna XL from Sand Cloud is so large it could easily fit two people, but it's also a great option for one person to spread out on. The sand-free towel is also said to dry three times faster than traditional towels. 

$78
Knockaround Sarape Microfiber Beach Towel
Knockaround Sarape Microfiber Beach Towel
Knockaround
Knockaround Sarape Microfiber Beach Towel

You can feel good about drying off with this microfiber beach towel made with recycled plastic bottles. The lightweight and ultra-absorbent towel is also sand resistant.

$35
Pottery Barn Classic Cabana Beach Towel
Pottery Barn Classic Cabana Beach Towel
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn Classic Cabana Beach Towel

Feel like you're at a high end resort by opting for this cabana beach towel from Pottery Barn. You can get it in the neutral khaki or go for something a bit bolder like a red or pink stripe. 

$50$42
Rumpl The Original Puffy
Rumpl The Original Puffy
Amazon
Rumpl The Original Puffy

If you want a bit more cushion than the typical beach towel offers, opt for The Original Puffy blanket. While it won't dry you off, the water- and odor-resistant blanket repels sand and dirt, making it a solid sit-and-chill foundation option for the beach.

$125
Dock & Bay Quick Dry Towels
Dock & Bay Quick Dry Towels
Dock & Bay
Dock & Bay Quick Dry Towels

Sustainable beach towel brand Dock and Bay makes quick-dry towels that are made from 100% recycled materials. 

$32
InfuseZen Terry Cloth Lined Turkish Towel
InfuseZen Terry Cloth Lined Turkish Towel
Amazon
InfuseZen Terry Cloth Lined Turkish Towel

This beach towel is pulling double duty.  On one side: Turkish cotton. On the other: quick-drying terry cloth. 

$34
Business and Pleasure Co. The Beach Towel
Business and Pleasure Co. The Beach Towel
Revolve
Business and Pleasure Co. The Beach Towel

The generously sized Beach Towel from Business and Pleasure Co. sports a vintage design and is made with 100% cotton. 

$79
Decomen Microfiber Beach Towel
Decomen Microfiber Beach Towel
Amazon
Decomen Microfiber Beach Towel

If you're looking for an absorbent towel with a fun print, look no further than the Decomen Microfiber Beach Towel. 

$25$16
Serena & Lily Mallorca Beach Towel
Serena & Lily Mallorca Beach Towel
Serena & Lily
Serena & Lily Mallorca Beach Towel

The Serena & Lily Mallorca Beach Towel has chic knotted fringe and comes in a variety of colors. The plush towel is made from 100% Turkish Aegean cotton.

$88$68
Slowtide Sun Dazed Beach Towel
Opt Out Blanket Lightweight Throws
Revolve
Slowtide Sun Dazed Beach Towel

This 100% cotton beach blanket creates ample room for you and all your things.

$65

RELATED CONTENT:

Luke Bryan Planning Tropical Vacation With His Wife Amid Tour and Busy Year (Exclusive)

Gayle King Shocks Oprah Winfrey With Never-Been-Done-Before Gift

The New Béis Collection of Barbiecore Luggage Is Perfect for Summer

Save 30% on Samsonite's Best Suitcases and Travel Bags for Summer

The Best Swimsuits on Amazon: Shop Summer Styles Starting at $24

17 Summer Vacation Essentials at Amazon to Shop for Your Next Trip