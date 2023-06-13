The Best Beach Towels and Blankets for a Comfy Day by the Water
Whether you're reading a good book, watching the waves or building sandcastles, there are a few essentials you'll need for a stellar beach day: Sunscreen to protect your skin, sunglasses to shield your eyes, a rocking swimsuit or bikini of course. But one item that tends to be an afterthought is the perfect beach towel.
If you're still using retired bath towels or event freebie towels for the beach, it could be time for an upgrade. The best beach towel doesn't just dry you off, but it also gives you a cozy spot to chill and removes unwanted layers of pesky sand. These days beach towels are offering more than they used to with beautiful patterns, convenient carrying bags and quick absorbency. Some even have sand-resistant properties. These are truly the beach blankets of the future.
To help you with your search ahead of your next beach trip, we've rounded up the best beach towels and beach blankets for summer 2023.
The highly rated Amazon Basics cotton beach towel has over 11,000 reviews with a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.
Made from extra-soft and strong Turkish long-fiber cotton, this towel from Huckberry is compact and absorbent. The more you use this towel, the better, as it gets softer with every wash.
Plush and absorbent, this 100% cotton lobster-print beach towel from L.L.Bean is absolutely adorable.
This quick-drying beach towel from Bay Laurel comes in a variety of colors. It also comes with its own bag, which will keep any stray sand stuck in the towel from lingering in your larger beach bag.
Large and waterproof, this blanket works for the beach, picnics and camping trips. When it folds up, it's secured by a handle strap for easy transport.
The Luna XL from Sand Cloud is so large it could easily fit two people, but it's also a great option for one person to spread out on. The sand-free towel is also said to dry three times faster than traditional towels.
You can feel good about drying off with this microfiber beach towel made with recycled plastic bottles. The lightweight and ultra-absorbent towel is also sand resistant.
Feel like you're at a high end resort by opting for this cabana beach towel from Pottery Barn. You can get it in the neutral khaki or go for something a bit bolder like a red or pink stripe.
If you want a bit more cushion than the typical beach towel offers, opt for The Original Puffy blanket. While it won't dry you off, the water- and odor-resistant blanket repels sand and dirt, making it a solid sit-and-chill foundation option for the beach.
Sustainable beach towel brand Dock and Bay makes quick-dry towels that are made from 100% recycled materials.
This beach towel is pulling double duty. On one side: Turkish cotton. On the other: quick-drying terry cloth.
The generously sized Beach Towel from Business and Pleasure Co. sports a vintage design and is made with 100% cotton.
If you're looking for an absorbent towel with a fun print, look no further than the Decomen Microfiber Beach Towel.
The Serena & Lily Mallorca Beach Towel has chic knotted fringe and comes in a variety of colors. The plush towel is made from 100% Turkish Aegean cotton.
This 100% cotton beach blanket creates ample room for you and all your things.
