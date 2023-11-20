Every year, airports expect a busy holiday travel season, but 2023 could be a standout. With record numbers of holiday travelers expected, keeping track of your belongings can make your trip significantly less stressful. Apple AirTags make it easy to find your luggage, purses, wallets and even pets when they go missing.

With Black Friday deals in full swing right now, you can stock up on these Bluetooth trackers, getting a 4-pack of AirTags for just $80. This AirTag deal at Amazon's Black Friday sale brings the cost of an individual AirTag down to $20, which is $9 less than if you were to buy just one.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4-Pack A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. $99 $80 Shop Now

If you're prone to misplacing your keys, wallet or even AirPods, Apple's AirTags allow you to track down lost items with precision. Paired with an iPhone, iPad or other device through Apple ID, AirTags can be tracked using the Find My app, so you can receive AirTag notifications from when and where your lost item was last pinged. In Lost Mode, the AirTag will make a loud sound for easier finding.

There's one more little thing to know about Apple AirTags. To make using AirTags easier, you'll need a key ring, keychain or another type of accessory to use to attach the tracking disc to your belongings (that is if you aren't simply tossing it into something like a backpack, a suitcase or a gym bag).

Along with Amazon's rare Black Friday deal on AirTags, there are also great discounts on AirTag holders. These accessories will prove to be the ultimate travel companion — regardless of the season or destination. Whether you want to sport your Apple AirTag like a high-tech bag charm, attach it to a sleek leather keychain or as an added luggage tag, there's an AirTag case to go with your style.

Below, shop our picks for the best deals on AirTag accessories.

Apple AirTag Loop Amazon Apple AirTag Loop Brighten up the strap of your luggage or gym bag with this polyurethane option for an Apple AirTag tracking device case. $29 $25 Shop Now

Hawanik Slim Minimalist AirTag Wallet Amazon Hawanik Slim Minimalist AirTag Wallet If you have a habit of misplacing your wallet, this AirTag wallet may reduce a few future headaches. This one is a slim, minimalist wallet designed for a front pocket and has an AirTag tracking device holder built in. $12 $10 Shop Now

Pop-Up AirTag Wallet Amazon Pop-Up AirTag Wallet Made of aluminum and carbon fiber, this wallet has RFID blocking capabilities and can hold up to 10 cards and your GPS tracker. $50 $26 Shop Now

