The Best Black Friday AirTag Deal Gets You Four Trackers for Just $20 Each

Apple AirTag
Apple
By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:28 AM PST, November 20, 2023

Apple AirTags are on rare sale just in time for the busy holiday travel season.

Every year, airports expect a busy holiday travel season, but 2023 could be a standout. With record numbers of holiday travelers expected, keeping track of your belongings can make your trip significantly less stressful. Apple AirTags make it easy to find your luggage, purses, wallets and even pets when they go missing.

With Black Friday deals in full swing right now, you can stock up on these Bluetooth trackers, getting a 4-pack of AirTags for just $80. This AirTag deal at Amazon's Black Friday sale brings the cost of an individual AirTag down to $20, which is $9 less than if you were to buy just one.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Apple AirTag 4-Pack
Amazon

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. 

$99 $80

If you're prone to misplacing your keys, wallet or even AirPods, Apple's AirTags allow you to track down lost items with precision. Paired with an iPhone, iPad or other device through Apple ID, AirTags can be tracked using the Find My app, so you can receive AirTag notifications from when and where your lost item was last pinged. In Lost Mode, the AirTag will make a loud sound for easier finding.

There's one more little thing to know about Apple AirTags. To make using AirTags easier, you'll need a key ring, keychain or another type of accessory to use to attach the tracking disc to your belongings (that is if you aren't simply tossing it into something like a backpack, a suitcase or a gym bag). 

Along with Amazon's rare Black Friday deal on AirTags, there are also great discounts on AirTag holders. These accessories will prove to be the ultimate travel companion — regardless of the season or destination. Whether you want to sport your Apple AirTag like a high-tech bag charm, attach it to a sleek leather keychain or as an added luggage tag, there's an AirTag case to go with your style.

Below, shop our picks for the best deals on AirTag accessories.

4 Pack Leather AirTag Holder

4 Pack Leather AirTag Holder
Amazon

4 Pack Leather AirTag Holder

After purchasing AirTags for the whole family, keep them secure with these polished leather holders.

$13 $8

Apple AirTag Leather Loop

Apple AirTag Leather Loop
Amazon

Apple AirTag Leather Loop

If you're picking up this nifty Apple GPS tracker, add this sleek Apple AirTag leather loop case to cart while you're at it.

$39 $21

Apple AirTag Loop

Apple AirTag Loop
Amazon

Apple AirTag Loop

Brighten up the strap of your luggage or gym bag with this polyurethane option for an Apple AirTag tracking device case.

$29 $25

4 Pack Airtag Keychain Waterproof, AirTag Holder

4 Pack Airtag Keychain Waterproof, AirTag Holder
Amazon

4 Pack Airtag Keychain Waterproof, AirTag Holder

Pop these on your dog or cat's collar to track your furry friend.

$14 $9

Waterproof AirTag Keychain

Waterproof AirTag Keychain
Amazon

Waterproof AirTag Keychain

Attach these waterproof AirTag keychains to your most valued belongings for shockproof, scratch-proof protection.

$9 $8

Hawanik Slim Minimalist AirTag Wallet

Hawanik Slim Minimalist AirTag Wallet
Amazon

Hawanik Slim Minimalist AirTag Wallet

If you have a habit of misplacing your wallet, this AirTag wallet may reduce a few future headaches. This one is a slim, minimalist wallet designed for a front pocket and has an AirTag tracking device holder built in. 

$12 $10

Pop-Up AirTag Wallet

Pop-Up AirTag Wallet
Amazon

Pop-Up AirTag Wallet

Made of aluminum and carbon fiber, this wallet has RFID blocking capabilities and can hold up to 10 cards and your GPS tracker.

$50 $26

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

