The Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Streaming Deals on Paramount Plus, Hulu, HBO Max and More
As the winter weather starts to sink in, nothing is better than getting cozy on the couch, kicking your feet up and catching up on streaming shows and movies. And with unbeatable Black Friday deals from all your favorite streaming services, there’s never been a better time to sign up. You never know where your next favorite show or movie will be!
The most popular video and streaming platforms are celebrating Black Friday by slashing prices on subscription packages. If you’ve been wanting to add new binge-worthy shows to your lineup, Cyber Week is the time to do it. Peacock is discounting its premium plans by 80% just in time to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup. You can also catch up on Emmy Award-winning The White Lotus on HBO Max for just $2 a month for three months.
Keep scrolling to score the lowest prices of the year on Hulu, HBO Max, Peacock, Paramount Plus, and more.
Until November 27, get 50% off an annual plan for your first year. With the discount, you’ll be able to subscribe to the ad-supported Essential plan for $24.99 instead of $49.99 or the ad-free Premium plan for $49.99 instead of $99.99.
There’s something for everyone on Discovery+, so you won’t want to miss out on this incredible deal. Discovery+ is offering a three month subscription for $0.99/month for the first three months of the streaming service. Enjoy more than 70,000 shows from Discovery, TLC, Food Network, and HGTV.
Looking for a new way to watch TV without a cable subscription? Check out Philo. From November 25 to 30, new subscribers can save 80% off their first month of Philo using the promo code THANKS. That’s live TV, all your favorite shows, and more for just $5.
Now is also a smart time to score Disney+ at its current price. On December 8, Disney+ will increase by $2.50 per month, or $30 per year for an annual subscription.
From Starz to Showtime, some of Amazon Prime Video's most popular streaming channels are also now available for $1.99 for the first two months. To access these deals, you'll need to have a Prime membership, so if you don't currently have one sign up now for a 30-day free trial.
