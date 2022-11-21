The Best Black Friday iPad Deals: Apple's iPad 9 Drops to The Lowest Price This Year
Thanks to technology, the world has never been more at our fingertips. That's even more true with the help of convenient, lightweight tablets that can be taken anywhere like Apple's iPads. If you've been thinking of buying one of Apple's slim, powerful tablets, there's never been a better time to do so than this week with Amazon's Black Friday deals. A brand-new iPad 9 is on sale for less than $300.
There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack.
The 10.2-inch Apple iPad features WiFi and LTE, a touchscreen retina display for watching all your favorite shows, and an ultra-wide front-facing camera plus for video calls. This Black Friday iPad deal for $270 is the lowest price we’ve seen for the iPad 9 this year.
Amazon's Black Friday sale event is happening now ahead of the huge shopping holiday and prices are dramatically slashed across the site—including discounts on their extensive stock of tablets. These iPad deals include the newest Apple iPad Air. Save $50 on a new iPad, which also doubles as a great gift to give this holiday season.
The brand new Apple iPad is perfect for those who are looking to stream, read, or just check the news while on the go.
For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.
