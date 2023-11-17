Sales & Deals

The Best Black Friday Le Creuset Deals at Amazon: Save Up to 43% on Top-Rated Cookware and Bakeware

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Le Creuset
Le Creuset
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:49 PM PST, November 17, 2023

From Dutch ovens to a tea kettle, save on colorful Le Creuset kitchen essentials at Amazon's Black Friday sale.

The season of cooler temperatures and festive gatherings is here, which means it's time to break out your favorite holiday recipes. To celebrate the arrival of the holiday season, Amazon is majorly discounting high-quality Le Creuset cookware and bakeware as part of its Black Friday sale. From Dutch ovens to casserole dishes and skillets, these Black Friday deals on Le Creuset kitchen essentials include everything you could want to satisfy your inner home cook.

Le Creuset is at the top of the list when it comes to iconic cookware brands with pieces that get passed down between generations. Professional and at-home chefs alike swear by the brand's timeless go-to's for everyday cooking and baking. Shopping for the best usually comes at a price, but thanks to Amazon's Black Friday deals, you can save up to 43% on Le Creuset's flawless products in many sizes and colors that are durable with slow heat distribution and strong heat retention.

From the legendary enameled cast iron cookware to stoneware, Le Creuset cookware will not only ensure delicious results but also last a lifetime. After all, you deserve the best in your kitchen, especially when you're the designated chef for the holidays. Below, shop all the best Le Creuset deals available at Amazon's Black Friday sale.

Best Black Friday Deals on Le Creuset Cookware

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt
Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt

This Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven is designed with a light-colored smooth interior, making it easy to monitor the cooking progress while busy in the kitchen. 

$360 $230

Shop Now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Braiser, 3.5 qt.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Braiser, 3.5 qt.
Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Braiser, 3.5 qt.

Le Creuset’s Braiser is crafted from enameled cast iron and is uniquely designed to provide steady, even heat to transform tough cuts of meat and hearty vegetables into tender, flavorful dishes.

$368 $294

Shop Now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 5,5 Qt.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 5,5 Qt.
Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 5,5 Qt.

You will love this bright Le Creuset Dutch Oven that always ensures delicious results with its high-quality heat distribution and retention qualities. 

$420 $336

Shop Now

Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Rectangular Dish, 4 qt.

Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Rectangular Dish, 4 qt.
Amazon

Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Rectangular Dish, 4 qt.

Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Rectangular Dish is crafted from high-quality stoneware that works to maintain even temperatures and prevent scorching.

$90 $58

With Coupon

Shop Now

Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Square Dish, 3 qt.

Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Square Dish, 3 qt.
Amazon

Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Square Dish, 3 qt.

Prepare comforting casseroles, delicious baked goods and more autumn-inspired dishes using the Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Square Dish. 

$55 $44

Shop Now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron 9" Skillet

Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron 9" Skillet
Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron 9" Skillet

Not only is this skillet made with the lightest weight cast iron by quart on the market, but the enameled cast iron also delivers superior heat distribution and retention.

$175 $100

Shop Now

Le Creuset Stoneware Rectangular Dish with Platter Lid

Le Creuset Stoneware Rectangular Dish with Platter Lid
Amazon

Le Creuset Stoneware Rectangular Dish with Platter Lid

Marinate meat or vegetables in this versatile dish, and then use the accompanying platter lid to serve after grilling or cooking.

$125 $100

Shop Now

Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Covered Rectangular Casserole, 4 qt.

Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Covered Rectangular Casserole, 4 qt.
Amazon

Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Covered Rectangular Casserole, 4 qt.

Le Creuset's casserole baking dish made of premium stoneware ensures excellent heat distribution for uniform browning and even cooking with no hot spots.

$135 $108

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Black Friday Keurig Deals at Amazon — Up to 50% Off

Home

The Best Black Friday Keurig Deals at Amazon — Up to 50% Off

Hexclad's Biggest Sale of the Year: Shop Black Friday Deals Now

Sales & Deals

Hexclad's Biggest Sale of the Year: Shop Black Friday Deals Now

Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals on Kitchen and Dining Essentials

Sales & Deals

Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals on Kitchen and Dining Essentials

The 14 Best Espresso Machine Deals at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

The 14 Best Espresso Machine Deals at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

The Our Place Black Friday Sale Is Here: Shop the Best Cookware Deals

Sales & Deals

The Our Place Black Friday Sale Is Here: Shop the Best Cookware Deals

The TikTok-Famous Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker Is Back in Stock Now

Sales & Deals

The TikTok-Famous Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker Is Back in Stock Now

Great Jones' Black Friday Sale Will Up Your Holiday Hosting Potential

Sales & Deals

Great Jones' Black Friday Sale Will Up Your Holiday Hosting Potential

Save Up to 48% on Staub's Iconic Cookware Ahead of Black Friday

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 48% on Staub's Iconic Cookware Ahead of Black Friday

Save Up to 50% on Instant Pot Kitchen Appliances Ahead of Black Friday

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Instant Pot Kitchen Appliances Ahead of Black Friday

The Best Deals on Ninja Appliances at Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

The Best Deals on Ninja Appliances at Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale

The Best Wayfair Black Friday Deals to Kickstart Your Holiday Shopping

Sales & Deals

The Best Wayfair Black Friday Deals to Kickstart Your Holiday Shopping

Tags: