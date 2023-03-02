There's no denying that music always makes your spring break, parties, and really any activity more enjoyable. Portable Bluetooth speakers are a great companion that you can take with you anywhere, and use poolside. Sure, high-quality speakers can be pricey, so to ensure you don't skip anything on your spring must-have list, we've rounded up the best Bluetooth speakers deals at Amazon now.

Battery life, audio quality and durability are just a few details to look for when shopping for the best Bluetooth speaker. Since spring is right around the corner, you'll also want a Bluetooth speaker that's durable and waterproof. Ultra-portable speaker options like the compact JBL Clip 4 are ideal for anyone constantly on the go.

Top-rated brands like JBL, Bose, Ultimate Ears and more have speakers on sale at Amazon for up to 50% off this week. Ahead, we've found 10 portable Bluetooth speaker options that are perfect for all your backyard BBQs and adventures this spring.

Bose Portable Smart Speaker Amazon Bose Portable Smart Speaker Get 20% off the most versatile smart speaker from Bose. This device is a portable Bluetooth speaker, a home speaker, and a voice control speaker with 360 degrees of deep, clear, lifelike sound and powerful bass. $399 $319 Shop Now

JBL Go 3 Amazon JBL Go 3 Ideal for a picnic or getting ready in the morning, JBL Go 3 gives you up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge. $50 $40 Shop Now

JBL PartyBox 110 Amazon JBL PartyBox 110 Power the party all day and night with the JBL PowerBox featuring color-changing lights that can sync up with your music. Whether you're at home or outdoors, the splashproof speaker makes has amazing sound quality with two levels of deep, adjustable bass. $400 $280 Shop Now

