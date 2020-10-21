The Best Bra Deals at the Amazon Holiday Dash
Although Prime Day 2020 is over, major markdowns on a variety of bra styles from major brands like Savage x Fenty, Bali, Playtex, Maidenform, Vanity Fair, Calvin Klein, Coquette and Hanes are still available at the Amazon Holiday Dash event.
Finding the perfect bra is like a treasure hunt, and the global pandemic doesn't help the situation. In-person shopping can be even more challenging during these times, but thanks to the Amazon Holiday Dash, you can stock up on all your unmentionables without leaving your home.
No matter what kind of bra you’re looking for, chances are Amazon has you covered. With cup sizes ranging from petite to plus sizes, you can find deep discounts on sports bras, bralettes, strapless bras, underwire bras, wireless bras, push-up bras, lace bras, cotton bras, nursing bras, full coverage bras, demi cup bras, illusion neckline bras, T-shirt bras, convertible bras, 1/2 cup bras, and a bunch of other bra styles.
Additionally, shoppers can save big on women’s clothing, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, kids' clothing, kitchen accessories, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, electronics, home decor items, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, watches, kitchen supplies, furniture, bedding, daily essentials, and more. Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Rebecca Minkoff, Coach, Guess, Puma, Tory Burch, Aldo, Karl Lagerfeld, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch are just some of the other major retailers available on Amazon.
If you’re not a Prime Member, click here to start a free trial and get free two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon App to access deals directly from your smartphone.
Shop ET's top picks of the best bra deals at the Amazon Holiday Dash.
Fruit of the Loom's lightly padded cotton and spandex blend T-shirt bra with adjustable straps for a comfortable fit.
Made from a blend of nylon and elastane fabric, Fantasie’s full coverage illusion bra comes in navy, black, white, natural beige, and rose.
Calvin Klein’s comfortable cotton racerback bralette is available in sizes XS to 3X.
Vanity Fair’s full figure underwire bra converts four different ways: strapless, traditional, crisscross, and halter.
Calvin Klein's seamless contour bra is constructed from nylon and lycra, with light padding.
Running Girl’s comfortable and stylish one shoulder bra blends nylon and spandex for a curve-hugging and supportive fit that's great for yoga, or post-surgery recovery. This fashionable bra is available in sizes small to XX-large.
Made for DD cups and above, Delimira’s sexy and supportive padded lace bra comes in over a dozen colors, including black, beige, and mystery blue.
Made from soft, stretchy, and comfortable materials, Amazon Essentials’ seamless racerback sports bras provide light support, with removable cups for extra comfort.
This lace balconette bra from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty is available in goji berry red, naked pink rose, purple currant, and yellow sunflower.
Dobreva’s lace front closer bra is made from breathable and soft fabrics, and features push-up foam cups to uplift and enhance your cleavage.
