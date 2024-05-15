Memorial Day is less than two weeks away, and some retailers are kicking off Memorial Day sales early.

Best Buy has some deeply discounted deals already live, so if you’ve been waiting to make a big-ticket item purchase like a kitchen appliance or washer and dryer set, get shopping before the best picks are out of stock. Right now, get up to $900 off LG, Samsung, KitchenAid, Whirlpool and more top brands.

Shop Best Buy Memorial Day Appliance Deals

During this sale event, household appliances are priced up to 30% off. Better still, you can get up to an extra $300 off Samsung appliance packages or a Best Buy eGift card for shopping the brand. The packages include key extras like free delivery, installation and haul-away service.

While shopping for appliances may not be the most glamorous spend, it does return in dividends when you have an updated home working smoothly. There are app-connected smart appliances, space-saving models and energy-efficient appliances that will help save on utility bills. Since appliances are pricey, getting them on sale feels like a smart investment. Shop range tops, washer-dryer combos, fridges and more during the Best Buy Memorial Day sale — starting now.

Best Buy Memorials Day Kitchen Appliance Deals

Best Buy Memorials Day Washer and Dryer Deals

LG 7.4 Cu. Ft. Stackable Smart Electric Dryer Best Buy LG 7.4 Cu. Ft. Stackable Smart Electric Dryer This 7.4 cu. ft. dryer can dry clothing in fewer cycles to help lower your electric bill. Need a refresh in a hurry? Its TurboSteam technology works to remove wrinkles and odors in up to five garments in as little as 10 minutes between washes. When you have time for a full one, AI can help give you a better clean. $1,150 $850 Shop Now

Best Buy Memorial Day Refrigerator Deals

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

RELATED CONTENT: