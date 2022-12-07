The holidays are just around the corner, which means spending time with friends and extended family in your home. If you're hosting for the holidays this year, be prepared for out-of-towners that turn into overnight guests with a new sofa bed that's actually comfortable, too. Sleeper sofas not only look great in your living room or home office, but can also easily convert into a bed that's way more pleasant than your squeaky air mattress.

Furniture is typically a big-ticket purchase, but end-of-year sales are a great opportunity to shop for all your home needs — especially Wayfair's 12 Days of Markdowns. This incredible Wayfair sale is comparable to savings you'd find only during Cyber Week. We are talking massive discounts on sectionals and sofa beds up to 50% off.

Shop Wayfair's Sofa Deals

Take advantage of these Wayfair holiday deals by shopping sleeper sofas that can be a much-needed update to your living room, but also will provide a good night's sleep for all the guests visiting your home. Whether your space needs a luxurious overstuffed couch or a slim futon, Wayfair's marking them down. Ahead, shop the best sleeper sofa deals available now that will look great in any home.

Perdue 81.5" Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sleeper Wayfair Perdue 81.5" Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sleeper This sofa bed combines thick cushioning with tufted velvet, sleek arms, tapered wooden legs, and a vintage look. With a variety of colors to match your décor, this sofa can fit perfectly with a contemporary look, classic style, or more rustic-looking living space and offer overnight guests a perfectly comfortable place to spend the night. $930 $440 Shop Now

Everly Quinn 67'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa Wayfair Everly Quinn 67'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa Made for two people, the family-size bed is made with stylish leather upholstery and high-density foam cushioning with metal frame and legs to provide ultimate comfort when relaxing at home. Whether you choose the couch is green, grey, or brown leather, your living space will have a touch of multi-functionality. $1,630 $1,400 Shop Now

Novogratz 81.5'' Faux Leather Sleeper Sofa Wayfair Novogratz 81.5'' Faux Leather Sleeper Sofa With its ribbed cushioned back, this sofa gives your body all the support you need to sit and relax for hours. The combination of curved armrests and slanted legs work together to provide a unique rounded look that stands out. $805 $440 Shop Now

