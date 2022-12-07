The Best Deals on Sleeper Sofas at Wayfair — Shop Huge Holiday Discounts Available Now
The holidays are just around the corner, which means spending time with friends and extended family in your home. If you're hosting for the holidays this year, be prepared for out-of-towners that turn into overnight guests with a new sofa bed that's actually comfortable, too. Sleeper sofas not only look great in your living room or home office, but can also easily convert into a bed that's way more pleasant than your squeaky air mattress.
Furniture is typically a big-ticket purchase, but end-of-year sales are a great opportunity to shop for all your home needs — especially Wayfair's 12 Days of Markdowns. This incredible Wayfair sale is comparable to savings you'd find only during Cyber Week. We are talking massive discounts on sectionals and sofa beds up to 50% off.
Take advantage of these Wayfair holiday deals by shopping sleeper sofas that can be a much-needed update to your living room, but also will provide a good night's sleep for all the guests visiting your home. Whether your space needs a luxurious overstuffed couch or a slim futon, Wayfair's marking them down. Ahead, shop the best sleeper sofa deals available now that will look great in any home.
Taking its style from the looks of the 1950s, this vintage-inspired sleeper sofa comes in unusual, but fun, colors. Not only does this couch fold out into a bed, but there is also extra storage underneath the bottom cushions.
This sofa bed combines thick cushioning with tufted velvet, sleek arms, tapered wooden legs, and a vintage look. With a variety of colors to match your décor, this sofa can fit perfectly with a contemporary look, classic style, or more rustic-looking living space and offer overnight guests a perfectly comfortable place to spend the night.
One of the most stylish futons on the market, this Mercury Row sleeper sofa comes in 10 beautiful velvet colors. Velvet is not only trendy, but super soft for an even cozier experience.
Made for two people, the family-size bed is made with stylish leather upholstery and high-density foam cushioning with metal frame and legs to provide ultimate comfort when relaxing at home. Whether you choose the couch is green, grey, or brown leather, your living space will have a touch of multi-functionality.
With its ribbed cushioned back, this sofa gives your body all the support you need to sit and relax for hours. The combination of curved armrests and slanted legs work together to provide a unique rounded look that stands out.
Take off these oversized, plush cushions to find a pull-out queen size mattress. It even comes with two matching accent pillows.
Add a pop of color to any room with this super fun pink futon. And for when guests come to visit, you can switch it into a bed within seconds.
You'll feel snug sitting on this couch with high-density foam cushioning that has a pull-out queen mattress hidden underneath. The fabric is even stain resistant, so it will look nice longer.
While this couch folds out into a full bed, the coolest feature might be the drop down cup holders making it a great option for your next movie night. It would also fit perfectly in a gaming room.
With rose gold accent legs, this convertible couch is a super sleek find. If pink doesn't go with your color scheme, they have six other stunning fabrics to choose from.
Pull out a queen size mattress from this unconventional blue leather couch. The tufted cushions are reversible in case anything ever happens to one side.
