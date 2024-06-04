Make musty, mildewy spaces a thing of the past with these top-rated dehumidifiers.
As summer approches, the rise in temperatures ushers in higher humidity levels both outdoors and within your home. Humidity thrives in hot weather because warm air can hold more moisture than cold air. For a home or apartment that feels a bit swampy, a dehumidifier can make all the difference.
When buying a new dehumidifier, the main thing to consider is the size of the space. Some small — but mighty — humidifiers work for studio apartments, but those with larger living rooms or a basement will want something bigger. The size of the dehumidifier determines how large its water tank is. For all the moisture pulled out of the air, your dehumidifier will store it in a receptacle that you'll need to dump when full. The larger the tank, the fewer times you have to think about emptying it.
With so many dehumidifiers on the market, it can be hard to know where to start in your journey toward a living space with crisp, clean air. Don't worry: we've done the work for you and scoured the internet to find the highest-rated, best-selling dehumidifiers that customers love.
Black+Decker 3,000 Sq. Ft. Dehumidifier
This portable dehumidifier covers up to 3,000 sq. ft. Black+Decker claims that it reduces humidity and dust in your home and removes up to 30 pints a day with an 8-pint removable tank. According to the Mayo Clinic, keeping indoor air dry with a dehumidifier can help improve indoor air quality for allergy sufferers.
Frigidaire High Humidity 50 Pint Capacity Dehumidifier
Over 8,000 customers have given this Frigidaire dehumidifier a rating of 5 stars. The space-saving appliance works best in a 350-square-foot area.
GE 22-Pint Energy Star Portable Dehumidifier
With over 1,000 reviews, this GE dehumidifier has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. One reviewer says "The dehumidifier works great! It’s easy to unload the water tank. Just plug it in and watch it work!!"
Junsyoung 35oz Portable Bathroom Dehumidifier
Ideal for smaller rooms, this dehumidifier is perfect for bathrooms and offices.
Midea 1,500 Sq. Ft. Energy Star Certified Dehumidifier
With rotatable wheels, a digital control panel and handles, this dehumidifier from Midea can easily be moved around the house.
Simsen 95oz Quiet Dehumidifier With Reusable Filter
Able to absorb 34 oz. of excess moisture each day, the Simsen dehumidifier is a popular choice.
Lumysis 4500 Sq. Ft 50 Pints Dehumidifier
This dehumidifier does more: One of the three modes of this impressive machine can be used to fast-dry wet clothes. It also comes with a washable filter that can help remove pollutants and allergens from the air.
Midea Cube 20 Pint Dehumidifier With Smart Controls
With up to three times more water capacity than traditional dehumidifiers, customers have rated this option 4.3 out of 5 stars. "We own 2 of these smart dehumidifiers and we couldn’t be happier with them," reads one 5-star review. "We have a vacation cabin in the mountains that previously had a terrible humidity and mold problem. When we are gone, we simply have the dehumidifiers so they drain into a sink, set the humidity level we want, and are able to monitor and control the humidity with the Midea app."
NineSky Dehumidifier with 85 oz. Water Tank
Using semiconductor condensation technology, this dehumidifier efficiently removes moisture from the air.
Insignia 35-Pint Dehumidifier
The Insignia 35-Pint Dehumidifier allows you to adjust moisture level settings with full-function controls and an LED display.
Shinco 30 Pints Dehumidifier
Able to remove nearly four gallons of water per day, this compact dehumidifier packs a punch without the user having to hear about it.
SEAVON Dehumidifiers for Home
This portable dehumidifier is perfect for rooms up to 215 square feet. It comes with a variety of LED light color options so it coordinates when used as a night light.
