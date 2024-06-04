As summer approches, the rise in temperatures ushers in higher humidity levels both outdoors and within your home. Humidity thrives in hot weather because warm air can hold more moisture than cold air. For a home or apartment that feels a bit swampy, a dehumidifier can make all the difference.

When buying a new dehumidifier, the main thing to consider is the size of the space. Some small — but mighty — humidifiers work for studio apartments, but those with larger living rooms or a basement will want something bigger. The size of the dehumidifier determines how large its water tank is. For all the moisture pulled out of the air, your dehumidifier will store it in a receptacle that you'll need to dump when full. The larger the tank, the fewer times you have to think about emptying it.

With so many dehumidifiers on the market, it can be hard to know where to start in your journey toward a living space with crisp, clean air. Don't worry: we've done the work for you and scoured the internet to find the highest-rated, best-selling dehumidifiers that customers love.

Midea Cube 20 Pint Dehumidifier With Smart Controls Amazon Midea Cube 20 Pint Dehumidifier With Smart Controls With up to three times more water capacity than traditional dehumidifiers, customers have rated this option 4.3 out of 5 stars. "We own 2 of these smart dehumidifiers and we couldn’t be happier with them," reads one 5-star review. "We have a vacation cabin in the mountains that previously had a terrible humidity and mold problem. When we are gone, we simply have the dehumidifiers so they drain into a sink, set the humidity level we want, and are able to monitor and control the humidity with the Midea app." $199 $190 Shop Now

Shinco 30 Pints Dehumidifier Amazon Shinco 30 Pints Dehumidifier Able to remove nearly four gallons of water per day, this compact dehumidifier packs a punch without the user having to hear about it. $116 $95 With Coupon Shop Now

SEAVON Dehumidifiers for Home Amazon SEAVON Dehumidifiers for Home This portable dehumidifier is perfect for rooms up to 215 square feet. It comes with a variety of LED light color options so it coordinates when used as a night light. $60 $41 With Coupon Shop Now

