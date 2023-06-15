Shopping

The Best Designer Handbag Deals on Amazon To Shop for Summer — Coach, Kate Spade and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Designer Bags on sale at Amazon
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Summer makes it the perfect time to shop for a new designer handbag to enjoy the upcoming warmer months. While you're starting to fill your wardrobe with summer fashion pieces like chic lightweight dresses and stylish sandals, let's not forget about handbags! With Amazon deals, you can save big on favorite brands like Coach, Michael Kors, Vera Bradley, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein and many more.

You always need just the right accessory to bring your favorite outfit together and there's no better embellishment than a designer handbag. Whether you're shopping for an everyday leather satchel bag, a luxury handbag that makes a statement, a simple crossbody or a mini tote bag, Amazon has tons of options for all of your fashion needs. Plus, you can find fashionable handbag styles in different shapes, sizes, and colors to match any summer look. 

Below, shop the best designer bag deals at Amazon below for Summer 2023. 

The Sak Bolinas Leather Satchel
The Sak Bolinas Leather Satchel
Amazon
The Sak Bolinas Leather Satchel

You will be ready for work or play with this leather The Sak Bolinas Satchel.

$239$179
Michael Kors Tote
Michael Kors Tote
Amazon
Michael Kors Tote

You can get the signature Michael Kors tote and save now on any of the four different color options. 

$198$159
Coach Katy Satchel In Signature Canvas
Coach Katy Satchel In Signature Canvas
Amazon
Coach Katy Satchel In Signature Canvas

This Signature bag features coated canvas and smooth leather to complement any outfit. 

$181$148
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Novelty Mini Bucket Crossbody
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Novelty Mini Bucket Crossbody
Amazon
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Novelty Mini Bucket Crossbody

This adorable mini bucket bag is one of the more versatile of women's handbags. It comes with an adjustable shoulder strap so you can wear it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody bag. 

$75$71
Kate Spade New York Spencer Double Zip Dome Crossbody
Kate Spade New York Spencer Double Zip Dome Crossbody
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Spencer Double Zip Dome Crossbody

This crossbody bag combines summer tones with a new style. 

$198$115
Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Handbag
Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Handbag
Amazon
Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Handbag

A quality leather handbag from Frye? And it's on sale? Say no more because you've found your new everyday bag.

$388$235
Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder
Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder
Amazon
Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder

This elegant bag can be dressed up or down for any summer occasion. 

$148$141
Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Crossbody Leather Handbag
Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Crossbody Leather Handbag
Amazon
Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Crossbody Leather Handbag

The dividers inside the small crossbody allow for ease of grabbing what is needed. Great for a day of travel.

$99$76
The Sak De Young
The Sak De Young
Amazon
The Sak De Young

The Sak has more than its classic style hand-crocheted handbag. This leather bag is lightweight and hangs nicely on the shoulder. It's big enough for all the essentials with an outside pouch big enough for a cell phone.

$139$58
Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Vera Tote Bag
Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Vera Tote Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Vera Tote Bag

This lightweight and roomy Vera Bradley tote can be used as a work bag, a travel companion, or an everyday tote.

$155$66

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 50% on Camila Mendes and Jennifer Lopez's Go-To Handbags

Best Biker Shorts for Women to Wear All Summer Long

Michael Kors Is Having a Massive Summer Sale — Take an Extra 40% Off

The Best Early Prime Day Fitness Deals Available to Shop at Amazon Now

These Incredibly Stylish Coach Bags Are Made From Scraps

The Best lululemon Lookalikes TikTok Found on Amazon for Summer

19 Handbags for Summer 2023 That Are Both Stylish and Practical

25 TikTok Summer Fashion Trends Available on Amazon for Under $50

17 Summer Vacation Essentials at Amazon to Shop for Your Next Trip

The 27 Best Summer Fashion Finds at Amazon