The Best Designer Handbag Deals to Shop on Amazon Now: Coach, Frye, Michael Kors and More

By ETonline Staff
Designer Bags on sale at Amazon
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

The New Year is the perfect time to shop for designer handbags — and you can always count on Amazon's New Year Sale for great winter fashion finds. While you might be shopping for cozy sweaters and boots for the winter, let's not forget about handbags! You can score great deals from favorite brands like Coach, Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, Stella McCartney, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein, and many more.

While you're probably stocking up on cute winter jackets and coats to go with boots, you can snag deals on designer bags. You always need just the right accessory to bring your favorite outfit together and there's no better embellishment than a designer handbag. Whether you're shopping for an everyday leather satchel bag, a luxury handbag that makes a statement, a simple crossbody or a mini tote bag or a Valentine's Day gift, Amazon has tons of options for all of your fashion needs. 

Below, shop the best designer bags deals at the Amazon New Year Sale below. 

Kate Spade Carson Convertible Crossbody Handbag
Kate Spade Carson Convertible Crossbody Handbag
Amazon
Kate Spade Carson Convertible Crossbody Handbag

If you're looking for a classic everyday crossbody bag, this Kate Spade Carson Convertible Crossbody Handbag.

$145$114
Calvin Klein Ellie Shoulder Bag
Calvin Klein Ellie Novelty Large Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Calvin Klein Ellie Shoulder Bag

This tote shoulder bag is sure to become a wardrobe staple. This bag keeps your essentials safe, organized, and secure with its interior and exterior compartments.

$178$108
Michael Kors Tote
Michael Kors Tote
Amazon
Michael Kors Tote

You can get the signature Michael Kors tote and save $39 on any of the six different color options. 

$198$159
Coach Katy Satchel In Signature Canvas
Coach Katy Satchel In Signature Canvas
Amazon
Coach Katy Satchel In Signature Canvas

This Signature bag features coated canvas and smooth leather to complement any outfit. 

$181$165
Fossil Women's Camilla Leather Convertible Backpack Purse Handbag
Fossil Women's Camilla Leather Convertible Backpack Purse Handbag
Amazon
Fossil Women's Camilla Leather Convertible Backpack Purse Handbag

This Camilla Backpack has it all — it's a convertible backpack, shoulder bag, and tote with enough space for a 13-inch laptop, planner, and other necessities.

$230$150
Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Handbag
Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Handbag
Amazon
Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Handbag

A quality leather handbag from Frye? And it's on sale? Say no more because you've found your new everyday bag.

$388$297
Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Crossbody Leather Handbag
Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Crossbody Leather Handbag
Amazon
Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Crossbody Leather Handbag

The dividers inside the small crossbody allow for ease of grabbing what is needed. Great for a day of travel.

$111$84
Kate Spade New York Triple Gusset Crossbody
Kate Spade New York Triple Gusset Crossbody
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Triple Gusset Crossbody

This Kate Spade crossbody holds all your essentials for everyday use, and the Warm Gingerbread color is fabulous color. 

$249$128
The Sak De Young
The Sak De Young
Amazon
The Sak De Young

The Sak has more than its classic style hand-crocheted handbag. This leather bag is lightweight and hangs nicely on the shoulder. It's big enough for all the essentials with an outside pouch big enough for a cell phone.

$149$106
MCM Toni Shopper Tote
MCM Toni Shopper Tote
Amazon
MCM Toni Shopper Tote

This MCM carryall features the label's signature coated canvas and a stylish monogram.

$695$438
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Bubble Tote
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Bubble Tote
Amazon
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Bubble Tote

This casual vegan leather tote is great for holding books, laptops, keys, phones, and other daily essentials.

$148$95
Coach Rowan File Bag
Coach Rowan File Bag
Amazon
Coach Rowan File Bag

This coach crossbody is the perfect size and very high quality if you're always on the go. 

$190$137
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Novelty Mini Bucket Crossbody
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Novelty Mini Bucket Crossbody
Amazon
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Novelty Mini Bucket Crossbody

This adorable mini bucket bag is one of the more versatile of women's handbags. It comes with an adjustable shoulder strap so you can wear it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody bag. 

$138$83

