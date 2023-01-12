The New Year is the perfect time to shop for designer handbags — and you can always count on Amazon's New Year Sale for great winter fashion finds. While you might be shopping for cozy sweaters and boots for the winter, let's not forget about handbags! You can score great deals from favorite brands like Coach, Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, Stella McCartney, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein, and many more.

While you're probably stocking up on cute winter jackets and coats to go with boots, you can snag deals on designer bags. You always need just the right accessory to bring your favorite outfit together and there's no better embellishment than a designer handbag. Whether you're shopping for an everyday leather satchel bag, a luxury handbag that makes a statement, a simple crossbody or a mini tote bag or a Valentine's Day gift, Amazon has tons of options for all of your fashion needs.

Below, shop the best designer bags deals at the Amazon New Year Sale below.

Michael Kors Tote Amazon Michael Kors Tote You can get the signature Michael Kors tote and save $39 on any of the six different color options. $198 $159 Shop Now

The Sak De Young Amazon The Sak De Young The Sak has more than its classic style hand-crocheted handbag. This leather bag is lightweight and hangs nicely on the shoulder. It's big enough for all the essentials with an outside pouch big enough for a cell phone. $149 $106 Shop Now

