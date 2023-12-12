From impressive cordless vacuums and salon-quality hair tools to triple threat air purifiers that can function as heaters and fans, it’s no secret that Dyson makes some seriously powerful appliances. Dyson products rarely go on sale, so when they do, we definitely take notice.

Just in time for Christmas, Dyson's holiday deals are here to treat yourself to the best gifts your home and hair could ask for. Prices are slashed on the brand's top-of-the-line vacuum cleaners and air purifiers, as well as the coveted Dyson Airwrap by as much as $250 off.

Dyson is famous for its top-of-the-line vacuums and air purifiers. One of its most popular vacuums, the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute, is a whopping 30% off right now. You can save $200 on Dyson’s lightest intelligent cordless vacuum with a HEPA filter for effortless cleaning all year.

Whether you're looking for a vacuum to prep your home for guests, an air purifier to rid your apartment airborne viruses this winter, or a humidifier to get you through the chilliest months ahead, Dyson's sale is not one to miss. Below, shop all the best Dyson deals available today.

Best Dyson Vacuum Deals

Dyson V8 Vacuum Dyson Dyson V8 Vacuum The Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner will make dust bunnies a thing of the past. With this vacuum cleaner, you can deep clean your carpets and clean up dirt from hardwood and tile floors. $470 $300 Shop Now

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Dyson Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum The Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum has a soft roller cleaner head that is perfect for cleaning a hard floor and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets. For versatile cleaning throughout your home, the Dyson V8 quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum cleaner and back again, in just one click. $520 $300 Shop Now

Dyson V11 Extra Vacuum Dyson Dyson V11 Extra Vacuum There are three cleaning modes to choose from, each optimized for a different task and providing the right balance between power and run time. Now with the latest hair de-tangling technology​, this vacuum is powerful for deep cleaning everywhere. $600 $400 Shop Now

Dyson Outsize Vacuum Dyson Dyson Outsize Vacuum For deep cleaning bigger spaces, the Dyson Outsize delivers powerful suction power in a larger format. With a wide cleaner head and a large bin, it covers more floor with each pass and allows for more cleaning between bin emptying. $600 $400 Shop Now

Dyson Outsize Plus Vacuum Dyson Dyson Outsize Plus Vacuum The Dyson Outsize+ is Dyson's largest intelligent cordless vacuum with laser illumination. The bigger bin, wider cleaner head, and 60-minute run time makes this vacuum perfect for large-home deep cleans without the cord. $600 $400 Shop Now

Best Dyson Airwrap Deal

Best Dyson Air Purifier and Humidifier Deals

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10 Dyson Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10 The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Gen1 purifying fan has triple functionality. It purifies all year round, quickly heats the whole room in winter and keeps you cool as a fan in summer. As a purifier, it removes 99.97% of allergens as small as 0.3 microns from your home. $600 $500 Shop Now

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 Dyson Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 This quiet fan projects over 77 gallons of air per second. Air can blow out of either the front or back of the machine, so you never have to move it. Control it with an app or your voice. You can also adjust it to oscillate up to 350-degrees for air in every direction. It also offers an ultra-quiet night mode for light sleepers. This Dyson fan also goes a step beyond the typical air purifier by destroying any existing formaldehyde in the air. $750 $500 Shop Now

Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool PH03 Dyson Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool PH03 The 3-in-1 Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool combines intelligent sensing with an advanced filtration and humidification system to purify, humidify, and cool you. It projects purified, hygienically humidified air throughout the room for a healthier environment. $900 $700 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

