From impressive cordless vacuums and salon-quality hair tools to triple threat air purifiers that can function as heaters and fans, it’s no secret that Dyson makes some seriously powerful appliances. Dyson products rarely go on sale, so when they do, we definitely take notice.
Just in time for Christmas, Dyson's holiday deals are here to treat yourself to the best gifts your home and hair could ask for. Prices are slashed on the brand's top-of-the-line vacuum cleaners and air purifiers, as well as the coveted Dyson Airwrap by as much as $250 off.
Dyson is famous for its top-of-the-line vacuums and air purifiers. One of its most popular vacuums, the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute, is a whopping 30% off right now. You can save $200 on Dyson’s lightest intelligent cordless vacuum with a HEPA filter for effortless cleaning all year.
Whether you're looking for a vacuum to prep your home for guests, an air purifier to rid your apartment airborne viruses this winter, or a humidifier to get you through the chilliest months ahead, Dyson's sale is not one to miss. Below, shop all the best Dyson deals available today.
Best Dyson Vacuum Deals
Dyson V8 Vacuum
The Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner will make dust bunnies a thing of the past. With this vacuum cleaner, you can deep clean your carpets and clean up dirt from hardwood and tile floors.
Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum
The Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum has a soft roller cleaner head that is perfect for cleaning a hard floor and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets. For versatile cleaning throughout your home, the Dyson V8 quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum cleaner and back again, in just one click.
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Vacuum
Engineered to be ergonomic and easy to use, the lightweight V12 Detect Slim can reach into tight spaces and allows you to clean frequently without a second thought.
Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Vacuum
With its stronger suction, the V15 vacuum picks up more dust and debris. With a seven-cell nickel-cobalt-aluminum battery, you can clean here, there, and everywhere around your house effortlessly.
Dyson V11 Extra Vacuum
There are three cleaning modes to choose from, each optimized for a different task and providing the right balance between power and run time. Now with the latest hair de-tangling technology, this vacuum is powerful for deep cleaning everywhere.
Dyson Gen5detect Cordless Vacuum
The Dyson Gen5detect is the most powerful HEPA cordless vacuum. It has HEPA filtration for Dyson's deepest, most hygienic clean.
Dyson Outsize Vacuum
For deep cleaning bigger spaces, the Dyson Outsize delivers powerful suction power in a larger format. With a wide cleaner head and a large bin, it covers more floor with each pass and allows for more cleaning between bin emptying.
Dyson Outsize Plus Vacuum
The Dyson Outsize+ is Dyson's largest intelligent cordless vacuum with laser illumination. The bigger bin, wider cleaner head, and 60-minute run time makes this vacuum perfect for large-home deep cleans without the cord.
Best Dyson Airwrap Deal
Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler Complete Long
For a fast and efficient at-home blowout with precise shaping, the Dyson Airwrap with a range of attachments is engineered for multiple hair types and styles.
Best Dyson Air Purifier and Humidifier Deals
Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10
The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Gen1 purifying fan has triple functionality. It purifies all year round, quickly heats the whole room in winter and keeps you cool as a fan in summer. As a purifier, it removes 99.97% of allergens as small as 0.3 microns from your home.
Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09
This quiet fan projects over 77 gallons of air per second. Air can blow out of either the front or back of the machine, so you never have to move it. Control it with an app or your voice. You can also adjust it to oscillate up to 350-degrees for air in every direction. It also offers an ultra-quiet night mode for light sleepers. This Dyson fan also goes a step beyond the typical air purifier by destroying any existing formaldehyde in the air.
Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool PH03
The 3-in-1 Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool combines intelligent sensing with an advanced filtration and humidification system to purify, humidify, and cool you. It projects purified, hygienically humidified air throughout the room for a healthier environment.
