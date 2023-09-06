Shop Dyson's best extended Labor Day deals on cordless vacuums, air purifiers and top-rated hair tools.
If you missed the Dyson Labor Day Sale this weekend, there is still time to save on the brand's highly efficient appliances that can upgrade your home and hair. From impressive vacuums to salon-quality hair tools to triple threat air purifiers that can function as heaters and fans, it’s no secret that Dyson makes some seriously powerful appliances. Dyson's high-tech designs don't come cheap though, so it's best to wait for a discount.
Right now, Dyson is offering up to $150 off cordless vacuums, purifying fans and top-rated hair tools. Whether you're looking for a vacuum to prep your home for the fall, an air purifier to rid your apartment airborne viruses ahead of cold and flu season, or a humidifier to get you through the cold winter months, Dyson's extended Labor Day sale is not one to miss.
Dyson is famous for its top-of-the-line vacuums and air purifiers. One of its most popular vacuums, the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute, is a whopping 30% off right now. You can save $200 on Dyson’s lightest intelligent cordless vacuum with a HEPA filter for effortless cleaning all year.
Dyson products rarely go on sale, so when they do, we definitely take notice. Below, shop all the best deals from Dyson's Labor Day 2023 sale until Saturday, September 9.
Best Labor Day Dyson Vacuum Deals
Dyson V8
Dyson V8
The Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner will make dust bunnies a thing of the past. With this vacuum cleaner, you can deep clean your carpets and clean up dirt from hardwood and tile floors.
Dyson Outsize Plus Vacuum
Dyson Outsize Plus Vacuum
The Dyson Outsize+ is Dyson's largest intelligent cordless vacuum with laser illumination. The bigger bin, wider cleaner head, and 60-minute run time makes this vacuum perfect for large-home deep cleans without the cord.
Best Labor Day Dyson Air Purifier Deals
Dyson Purifier Cool Purifying Fan TP07
Dyson Purifier Cool Purifying Fan TP07
The TP07 uutomatically senses, captures, and traps pollutants for cleaner air. Only Dyson purifiers have Air Multiplier technology that generates the circulation power to draw even distant pollutants into the machine, projecting purified cool air throughout the room.
Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Purifying Fan Heater
Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Purifying Fan Heater
The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool purifier heater has triple functionality. It purifies all year round, quickly heats the whole room in winter and keeps you cool as a fan in summer. As a purifier, it removes 99.97% of allergens as small as 0.3 microns from your home.
Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool PH03
Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool PH03
The 3-in-1 Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool combines intelligent sensing with an advanced filtration and humidification system to purify, humidify, and cool you. It projects purified, hygienically humidified air throughout the room for a healthier environment.
Best Labor Day Dyson Hair Tool Deals
Dyson Supersonic Origin Hair Dryer
Dyson Supersonic Origin Hair Dryer
The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is engineered to protect hair from extreme heat damage, with fast drying and controlled styling to help increase smoothness and shine while decreasing frizz and flyaways.
Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener
Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener
Get $100 off Dyson's best-selling Corrale Hair Straightener, beloved by celebs like Hailey Bieber. The Corrale uses the brand’s signature “flexing plates” that gently gather and your hair rather than tugging at it.
The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.
