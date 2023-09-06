If you missed the Dyson Labor Day Sale this weekend, there is still time to save on the brand's highly efficient appliances that can upgrade your home and hair. From impressive vacuums to salon-quality hair tools to triple threat air purifiers that can function as heaters and fans, it’s no secret that Dyson makes some seriously powerful appliances. Dyson's high-tech designs don't come cheap though, so it's best to wait for a discount.

Right now, Dyson is offering up to $150 off cordless vacuums, purifying fans and top-rated hair tools. Whether you're looking for a vacuum to prep your home for the fall, an air purifier to rid your apartment airborne viruses ahead of cold and flu season, or a humidifier to get you through the cold winter months, Dyson's extended Labor Day sale is not one to miss.

Dyson is famous for its top-of-the-line vacuums and air purifiers. One of its most popular vacuums, the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute, is a whopping 30% off right now. You can save $200 on Dyson’s lightest intelligent cordless vacuum with a HEPA filter for effortless cleaning all year.

Dyson products rarely go on sale, so when they do, we definitely take notice. Below, shop all the best deals from Dyson's Labor Day 2023 sale until Saturday, September 9.

Best Labor Day Dyson Vacuum Deals

Dyson V8 Dyson Dyson V8 The Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner will make dust bunnies a thing of the past. With this vacuum cleaner, you can deep clean your carpets and clean up dirt from hardwood and tile floors. $470 $370 Shop Now

Dyson Outsize Plus Vacuum Dyson Dyson Outsize Plus Vacuum The Dyson Outsize+ is Dyson's largest intelligent cordless vacuum with laser illumination. The bigger bin, wider cleaner head, and 60-minute run time makes this vacuum perfect for large-home deep cleans without the cord. $600 $500 Shop Now

Best Labor Day Dyson Air Purifier Deals

Dyson Purifier Cool Purifying Fan TP07 Dyson Dyson Purifier Cool Purifying Fan TP07 The TP07 uutomatically senses, captures, and traps pollutants for cleaner air. Only Dyson purifiers have Air Multiplier technology that generates the circulation power to draw even distant pollutants into the machine, projecting purified cool air throughout the room.

$650 $500 Shop Now

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Purifying Fan Heater Dyson Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Purifying Fan Heater The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool purifier heater has triple functionality. It purifies all year round, quickly heats the whole room in winter and keeps you cool as a fan in summer. As a purifier, it removes 99.97% of allergens as small as 0.3 microns from your home. $750 $600 Shop Now

Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool PH03 Dyson Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool PH03 The 3-in-1 Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool combines intelligent sensing with an advanced filtration and humidification system to purify, humidify, and cool you. It projects purified, hygienically humidified air throughout the room for a healthier environment. $900 $750 Shop Now

Best Labor Day Dyson Hair Tool Deals

Dyson Supersonic Origin Hair Dryer Dyson Dyson Supersonic Origin Hair Dryer The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is engineered to protect hair from extreme heat damage, with fast drying and controlled styling to help increase smoothness and shine while decreasing frizz and flyaways. $400 $300 Shop Now

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener Dyson Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener Get $100 off Dyson's best-selling Corrale Hair Straightener, beloved by celebs like Hailey Bieber. The Corrale uses the brand’s signature “flexing plates” that gently gather and your hair rather than tugging at it. $499 $399 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

