One of the best parts of autumn, outside of the gorgeous green-to-orange transition of the trees, has to be the food. From tasty and warm baked goods to simply delicious soups, there are all kinds of fall comfort foods to look forward to. If you're planning to spend more time in the kitchen this fall or preparing to host a Thanksgiving feast, it's the perfect time to replace cracked mugs, scuffed pots and pans and last season's napkins.

Creating an Instagram-worthy space in your kitchen and dining room is a snap with the help of Amazon. Right now, Amazon has thousands of early Black Friday deals on some of the best kitchen essentials to help you get ready for the holiday cooking season. From TikTok-favorite kitchen appliances to fall-themed serving dishes and bakeware, your house (and your future self) will thank you for taking advantage of these Amazon deals.

Settle in for a cozy autumn at home, because below we've rounded up the best early Amazon Black Friday deals on kitchen and dining essentials.

Best Amazon Kitchen Appliance Deals to Shop Now

Ovente Electric Immersion Hand Blender Amazon Ovente Electric Immersion Hand Blender Fall is the start of soup season. Get velvety smooth bisques with this immersion hand blender that takes the hassle out of transferring a steaming hot soup to a traditional blender. $22 $13 Shop Now

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes. $40 $24 Shop Now

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker Amazon Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker Sometimes food goes bad because we don't have the time to cook. Change that with the Instant Pot, which can cook meals up to 70% faster than traditional methods. Save $40 on the only multi-cooker with an ultra-quiet steam release, step-by-step cooking instructions on a large LCD display and a clear cooking progress bar for real-time feedback. $170 $130 Shop Now

Best Amazon Kitchen Deals to Shop Now

Best Amazon Dining Deals to Shop Now

Sweejar Porcelain Soup Bowls with Handle Amazon Sweejar Porcelain Soup Bowls with Handle Filled with veggies and typically not too much work besides throwing things in a pot, soup is good for the soul. When you make your favorite stews and bisques this autumn, serve them in these deep green soup bowls with a handle to keep your hands from burning. $35 $28 With Coupon Shop Now

Gezzeny Vintage Coffee Mugs Amazon Gezzeny Vintage Coffee Mugs You'll want to use this vintage mug set with golden spoons year round. The mugs come in a variety of hues to best match your style. $20 $16 with coupon Shop Now

Best Amazon Baking Deals to Shop Now

