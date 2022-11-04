The Best Early Amazon Black Friday Tablet Deals: Save Up to 50% on iPads, Fire HD, Galaxy Tabs, and More
Thanks to technology, the world has never been more at our fingertips. That's even more true with the help of convenient, lightweight tablets that can be taken anywhere. But since technology is ever-changing, devices become outdated over the years, lagging and stalling when you need them the most. If this scenario sounds all too familiar, it's likely time to upgrade your equipment and there's never been a better time to save than with early Black Friday deals from Amazon's Black Friday Sale.
Amazon's Early Black Friday event is happening now ahead of the huge shopping event and prices are dramatically slashed across the site—including discounts on their extensive stock of tablets. These tablet deals include big names like Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, and even Amazon themselves, which can now be yours for prices prices you'd typically only see on Black Friday or Cyber Monday.
We've rounded up the best early Black Friday tablet deals with features including fast downloading speeds, an attachable keyboard, long-lasting battery life, or a stylus pen to create digital artwork. Save up to 50% on a new device, which also doubles as a great gift to give this holiday season. Ahead, here are the best tablet deals to shop today.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
Amazon Early Black Friday Tablet Deals
If you want even faster processing speed, the brand new 2022 Apple iPad is the way to go.
There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab comes with a large screen that's over a foot long to give you a large working space. It comes with a stylus pen that allows you to easily make notes on documents or doodle in your free time.
If you prefer a more petite option, but with all the power of your standard tablet, go for the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. It's light and slim design makes it easy to slip into a bag when you're on the go. Besides the convenience factor, this portable screen has a long-lasting battery, fast processing speeds, and can pair with your other Samsung Galaxy devices.
For those who prefer to use Windows, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 runs on Windows 11. The unique flipping design allows it to be easily used as a tablet or a laptop.
This 8" HD tablet features a fast, responsive 2.0 GHz quad-core processor and a vibrant 8" HD display. With the enhanced WiFi and 12-hour battery life, you can stream movies, watch videos, and play games.
For all things streaming, go with the Fire HD 10 tablet that has vivid HD and a brighter screen. Not only can you stream anywhere with wifi, but you can also navigate the tablet using Alexa providing a hands-free experience as needed.
Shopping for the kiddos on your gift list? Give them the Kid's Fire Tablet with all the power of your standard tablet but in a durable storage case. It's available in three vibrant colors and comes with a year-long subscription to Amazon Kids+ which offers child friendly books, videos, and games.
Preteens are at an age where you can begin trusting them more, but accidents still happen. Shop this upgraded tablet with a thinner case that's also cool and stylish. You can easily set up parental controls on this device to better protect them.
Experience advanced streaming with this Lenovo Tablet featuring an 11inch LCD screen designed to be used in the sun, Dolby Atmos speakers, 15 hours of battery life and more.
