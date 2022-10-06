Shopping

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Tablet Deals: Save Up to 50% on iPads, Galaxy Tabs, and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
Thanks to technology, the world has never been more at our fingertips. That's even more true with the help of convenient, lightweight tablets that can be taken anywhere. But since technology is ever-changing, devices become outdated over the years, lagging and stalling when you need them the most. If this scenario sounds all too familiar, it's likely time to upgrade your equipment and there's never been a better time to save than with early Black Friday deals from Amazon's Prime's Early Access Sale

Amazon recently announced their second Prime Day event is happening Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12 where prices will be dramatically slashed across the site—including discounts on their extensive stock of tablets. These tablet deals include big names like Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, and even Amazon themselves, which can now be yours for prices prices you'd typically only see on Black Friday. 

We've rounded up the best early Prime Day tablet deals with features including fast downloading speeds, an attachable keyboard, long-lasting battery life, or a stylus pen to create digital artwork. Save up to 50% on a new device, which also doubles as a great gift to give this holiday season. Ahead, here are the best tablet deals to shop today. 

2022 Apple iPad Air
2022 Apple iPad Air
Amazon
2022 Apple iPad Air

If you want even faster processing speed, the brand new 2022 Apple iPad is the way to go. It's a bit higher in price since it's a newer model, but with Prime Early Access savings, you'll still be getting a great deal. 

$599$559
2021 Apple 10.2" iPad
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad
Amazon
2021 Apple 10.2" iPad

There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. 

$329$299
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

The Samsung Galaxy Tab comes with a large screen that's over a foot long to give you a large working space. It comes with a stylus pen that allows you to easily make notes on documents or doodle in your free time. 

$530$379
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

If you prefer a more petite option, but with all the power of your standard tablet, go for the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. It's light and slim design makes it easy to slip into a bag when you're on the go. Besides the convenience factor, this portable screen has a long-lasting battery, fast processing speeds, and can pair with your other Samsung Galaxy devices. 

$160$120
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
Microsoft Surface Pro 8-12.3"
Amazon
Microsoft Surface Pro 8

For those who prefer to use Windows, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 runs on Windows 11. The unique flipping design allows it to be easily used as a tablet or a laptop.

$1240$890
Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet
Fire HD 10 tablet
Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet

For all things streaming, go with the Fire HD 10 tablet that has vivid HD and a brighter screen. Not only can you stream anywhere with wifi, but you can also navigate the tablet using Alexa providing a hands-free experience as needed. 

$150$75
Facetel 2022 Android 11 Tablet
Facetel 2022 Android 11 Tablet
Amazon
Facetel 2022 Android 11 Tablet

This high-performing tablet is great for gaming and fast-processing multimedia needs like streaming. With a dual speaker and high-resolution display, you'll be amazed with the audio and picture quality.

$120$80
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet
Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet

Shopping for the kiddos on your gift list? Give them the Kid's Fire Tablet with all the power of your standard tablet but in a durable storage case. It's available in three vibrant colors and comes with a year-long subscription to Amazon Kids+ which offers child friendly books, videos, and games. 

$140$70
Lenovo Tab M8 Tablet
Lenovo Tab M8 Tablet
Amazon
Lenovo Tab M8 Tablet

Eyes hurting after a long day in front of a screen? The mighty Lenovo tablet has been expertly-designed to reduce blue rays which can lead to eye strain providing a better experience for your senses. 

$100$90
Yestel 10" Android Tablet
Yestel 10" Android Tablet
Amazon
Yestel 10" Android Tablet

Download and upload in a jiffy with the Yestel tablet that has a 1.6GHz processing speed. In addition to the tablet itself, you'll receive a case, cleaning cloth, stylus pen, and USB-C cable all for under $100 right now. 

$140$95
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet
Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet

Preteens are at an age where you can begin trusting them more, but accidents still happen. Shop this upgraded tablet with a thinner case that's also cool and stylish. You can easily set up parental controls on this device to better protect them. 

$200$120

