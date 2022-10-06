Thanks to technology, the world has never been more at our fingertips. That's even more true with the help of convenient, lightweight tablets that can be taken anywhere. But since technology is ever-changing, devices become outdated over the years, lagging and stalling when you need them the most. If this scenario sounds all too familiar, it's likely time to upgrade your equipment and there's never been a better time to save than with early Black Friday deals from Amazon's Prime's Early Access Sale.

Amazon recently announced their second Prime Day event is happening Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12 where prices will be dramatically slashed across the site—including discounts on their extensive stock of tablets. These tablet deals include big names like Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, and even Amazon themselves, which can now be yours for prices prices you'd typically only see on Black Friday.

We've rounded up the best early Prime Day tablet deals with features including fast downloading speeds, an attachable keyboard, long-lasting battery life, or a stylus pen to create digital artwork. Save up to 50% on a new device, which also doubles as a great gift to give this holiday season. Ahead, here are the best tablet deals to shop today.

Prime Early Access Sale Tablet Deals

2022 Apple iPad Air Amazon 2022 Apple iPad Air If you want even faster processing speed, the brand new 2022 Apple iPad is the way to go. It's a bit higher in price since it's a newer model, but with Prime Early Access savings, you'll still be getting a great deal. $599 $559 Buy Now

2021 Apple 10.2" iPad Amazon 2021 Apple 10.2" iPad There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. $329 $299 Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 The Samsung Galaxy Tab comes with a large screen that's over a foot long to give you a large working space. It comes with a stylus pen that allows you to easily make notes on documents or doodle in your free time. $530 $379 Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite If you prefer a more petite option, but with all the power of your standard tablet, go for the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. It's light and slim design makes it easy to slip into a bag when you're on the go. Besides the convenience factor, this portable screen has a long-lasting battery, fast processing speeds, and can pair with your other Samsung Galaxy devices. $160 $120 Buy Now

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro 8 For those who prefer to use Windows, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 runs on Windows 11. The unique flipping design allows it to be easily used as a tablet or a laptop. $1240 $890 Buy Now

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet For all things streaming, go with the Fire HD 10 tablet that has vivid HD and a brighter screen. Not only can you stream anywhere with wifi, but you can also navigate the tablet using Alexa providing a hands-free experience as needed. $150 $75 Buy Now

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet Shopping for the kiddos on your gift list? Give them the Kid's Fire Tablet with all the power of your standard tablet but in a durable storage case. It's available in three vibrant colors and comes with a year-long subscription to Amazon Kids+ which offers child friendly books, videos, and games. $140 $70 Buy Now

Lenovo Tab M8 Tablet Amazon Lenovo Tab M8 Tablet Eyes hurting after a long day in front of a screen? The mighty Lenovo tablet has been expertly-designed to reduce blue rays which can lead to eye strain providing a better experience for your senses. $100 $90 Buy Now

Yestel 10" Android Tablet Amazon Yestel 10" Android Tablet Download and upload in a jiffy with the Yestel tablet that has a 1.6GHz processing speed. In addition to the tablet itself, you'll receive a case, cleaning cloth, stylus pen, and USB-C cable all for under $100 right now. $140 $95 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Get Black Friday Savings with These Early Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals

Tech Deals Available at Walmart: TVs, Laptops & More

The 50 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2022

Amazon Prime Day Luggage Deals: Save on Samsonite, Rockland and More

You Won't Want to Miss These 13 Can't-Miss Samsung Deals

Shop Furniture Deals at Amazon Prime Early Sale to Refresh Your Home

Best Amazon Deals on Designer Handbags To Shop Now

The Best Apple Watch Deals Ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day

This is Not a Drill: Snag These Amazon Prime Day Sneaker Deals