The holiday shopping season has begun with retailers like Amazon already kicking off their Black Friday deals. Amazon’s early Black Friday deals is helping us save before the holiday craze, and savings on iPads are among some of our favorite tech deals available so far. From the latest 10th generation iPad to the ultra-portable iPad Mini, there are a variety of early Black Friday iPad deals through November 24, so if you see something you like we recommend jumping on it quickly.

Whether you're searching for a tablet to power through study sessions this school year, stream the latest TV shows and movies or take care of online chores from bed, Apple's iPads are a lightweight and portable alternative to the classic laptop. Apple's full iPad lineup includes an array of different sizes, prices, options and generations, and right now, Amazon is offering deep discounts on best-selling models.

The best Apple deals at Amazon include up to $40 off the latest iPad Air. Apple's iPad Air 5 is a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse with features like 5G compatibility, a much improved front-facing camera, and support for Magic Keyboard. Plus, the 5th generation iPad Air is an excellent iPad Pro alternative equipped with Apple's almighty M1 chip.

Ahead, we've rounded up all of the best early Black Friday deals on Apple iPads to shop now.

The Best Amazon Black Friday Apple iPad Deals

If you're looking for a large screen that can handle almost everything your laptop can, you may want to grab the newest M2 Apple iPad Pro while it's discounted. For a cheaper alternative, the most affordable iPad option right now is the iPad 9th Gen, on sale for $249.

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

