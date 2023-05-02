We spend around one-third of our lives sleeping — or at least trying to sleep — so having the right mattress is essential for getting a good night's sleep. Luckily, major mattress brands are holding Memorial Day sales and offering spring deals to welcome the new season, making now a great time to give your bedroom setup the revamp it deserves.

Aside from giving us an extra day off of work, Memorial Day is one of the best times to buy a new mattress with some of the lowest prices of the year. Whether you prefer the affordable simplicity of an Allswell hybrid mattress or want the high-tech features of Eight Sleep's artificial intelligence-powered Pod Mattress, there's no better time to invest in a new bed.

If you've been delaying an upgrade to bedtime, summertime calls for a bedroom refresh. The task of finding the perfect place to sleep may seem daunting, but the good news is that you can save hundreds on the best mattresses with these deals. These spring sales aren't just on mattresses, but span sleep essentials, like linen bedding and cooling sheets.

Whether you’re seeking a memory foam mattress for pressure relief or a cooling mattress for the warmer nights ahead, these April 2023 mattress deals can help unlock your best night’s sleep for even better tomorrows. Don't sleep on these deep discounts from top brands like Nectar, Casper DreamCloud, Nolah and Cocoon by Sealy to save on bedroom essentials and refresh your sleep routine.

The Best Mattress Sales to Shop Now

Allswell is offering 15% off the best-selling Allswell mattress with code DREAM15.

Shop Allswell

Save $300 on any of Awara's natural luxury hybrid mattresses during the Welcome May sale. You'll also get a free cotton sheet set, two latex pillows, and a mattress protector for a total savings of $799.

Shop Awara

Casper extended its big Birthday Sale, taking 15% off everything. Save on all seven Casper mattresses, sheets and more to unlock your best sleep yet.

Shop Casper

With Cocoon's mattress deals, you can save 35% on any size Cocoon Chill or Chill Hybrid mattress and they both come with a free gift of pillows and a sheet set.

Shop Cocoon

DreamCloud's biggest sale ever is taking 40% off sitewide. Climb into supreme comfort with DreamCloud's luxury memory foam mattresses.

Shop DreamCloud

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress DreamCloud DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress Get 33% off supreme comfort with this luxe mattress that features a breathable cashmere top quilted with foam, pressure-relieving gel memory foam, and innerspring coils. The gel memory foam is contouring and pressure-relieving while the individually wrapped coils provide extra edge support. $1,332 $799 Shop Now

Eight Sleep is kicking off its Memorial Day sale early with $100 off the best-selling Pod Mattress, $50 off mattress covers and 20% off accessories with a mattress or cover purchase.

Shop Eight Sleep

The Helix mattress sale is offering 20% off any mattress purchase with code MEMORIALDAY20 and including two free Dream Pillows, which have a value of over $150.

Shop Helix

Save up to $820 on Leesa mattresses like the Original, Hybrid, and Legend with their March Mattress Sale. You'll also get 2 free pillows with your purchase of an adult mattress.

Shop Leesa

Leesa Hybrid Mattress Leesa Leesa Hybrid Mattress The premium foam of Leesa's hybrid mattress provides body contouring, pressure relief and bounce, while 1,000+ pocket springs give you edge-to-edge support. $1,999 $1,699 Shop Now

Until Tuesday, May 2, Mattress Firm's Big Spring Sale is offering mattresses up to 50% off. You can also get a free adjustable base with any mattress purchase of $899 or more by using the code ELEVATE.

Shop Mattress Firm

Nectar's Welcome May Sale is taking 33% off everything. Save big on a premium memory foam mattress that feels like sleeping on a cloud with the brand's biggest deals ever.

Shop Nectar

Nolah is currently offering 20% off all five of the brand's award-winning cooling mattresses. For double discounts, use code ETONLINE100 for an additional $100 off. You'll also get two free pillows with your mattress purchase.

Shop Nolah

During the Saatva sale, you can save up to $600 on your mattress purchase until May 4.

Shop Saatva

Wayfair offers everyday deals on all things home, including huge discounts on mattresses from Casper, Sealy, and more top brands.

Shop Wayfair

