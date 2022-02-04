Whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper or a combination sleeper, there are currently unbeatable, discounts on top mattress brands like Tempur-Pedic, Saatva, and Casper that will guarantee a good night's rest -- regardless of your sleeping preferences. With major mattress brands already having big Presidents' Day sales live now, you can find a deal on the perfect mattress that suits your every need and sleep style.

Whether you're looking to replace an old twin mattress with a fresh snooze-inducing queen mattress to help you get optimal rest, or you want to try a puffy mattress or hybrid mattress with an adjustable base, or perhaps you need a new mattress topper or mattress protector, or you want to see what kind of memory foam mattress you can get on sale -- there's a quality mattress deal for whatever kind of sleeper you are. While you're browsing through mattresses, don't forget to check out these cute pajama sets and cozy loungewear.

Ahead, find all of the must-know mattress brands with major Presidents' Day mattress deals and discounts on their bestsellers to help you find the right mattress -- without the hassle of going to a mattress store. We've been watching them for months and these are the mattress deals worth shopping this week.

The Best Early Presidents' Day Mattress Deals

Amerisleep

Take $300 off all of Amerisleep's popular mattresses until Sunday, February 6 with the code AS300.

Shop Amerisleep

Avocado Green Mattress

Save $100 on Avocado bed frames & adjustable bases with code FRAMED. You can also get 2 free pillows with any mattress using code NEWYEAR until February 7.

Shop Avocado

Awara Sleep

Awara is taking $200 off all mattresses, even the Premier, and including a cotton sheet set, 2 latex pillows, and a mattress protector for free until February 6.

Shop Awara

Birch

Get $400 off mattresses and two free pillows using the promo code PRESDAY400.

Shop Birch

Brooklyn Bedding

Take 20% off mattresses sitewide, including their most popular Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid mattress with code WINTER20 until February 10.

Shop Brooklyn Bedding

Casper Mattress

Casper's Biannual Bedtime Sale takes up to 40% off select mattresses styles and up to 50% off bedding. You can also shop new products added to Casper's Sleep-In Sale and save up to $943.

Shop Casper

Cocoon by Sealy

Check out Cocoon's February Flash Sale to get 35% off any size Cocoon Chill or Chill Hybrid mattress as well as free pillows and a free sheet set.

Shop Cocoon

DreamCloud

During DreamCloud's Sleeping Season Sale, you can save $200 off your mattress purchase plus get $399-worth of accessories for free until February 6.

Shop DreamCloud

Layla Sleep

At the Layla Presidents Day Sale, get two free pillows and up to $200 off mattresses including the Hybrid Mattress and the Memory Foam Mattress.

Shop Layla

Leesa

Leesa's Winter Sale is offering up to $400 mattresses like the Original, Hybrid, and Legend.

Shop Leesa

Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm's Presidents Day sale has mattresses starting as low as $160. Save up to $500 on select mattresses from brands like Serta, Sealy, Sleepys and more. Plus, you can get a free adjustable base.

Shop Mattress Firm

Molecule Sleep

Enjoy 20% off sitewide at Molecule with code SLEEP20.

Shop Molecule

Nectar Sleep

Shop Nectar's biggest offer at their Presidents Day Sale. Get $100 off your mattress with a free sheet set, mattress protector, and sheet set worth $399 until February 6.

Shop Nectar

Nolah

Take up to $700 off mattresses and get two free pillows for a total savings of over $900 at Nolah's Winter Sale.

Shop Nolah

Puffy

Get $300 off mattresses as well as 2 free pillows, a mattress protector, & sheets worth up to $455 for free with every mattress.

Shop Puffy

Saatva

Saatva's Super Sleeper Sale is taking $250 off king & queen mattresses through February 5.

Shop Saatva

Tempur-Pedic

Shop Tempur-Pedic's sale and save 20% on a TEMPUR-Topper Supreme mattress topper, and get 2 TEMPUR-Cloud adjustable pillows for $89.

Shop Tempur-Pedic

Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle's Presidents Day Sale is offering 20% off mattresses and 10% off bedding until February 21.

Shop Tuft & Needle

Wayfair

Check out mattresses starting at $92 with sales on big names like Sealy, Casper, Serta, and Tempur-Pedic.

Shop Wayfair

