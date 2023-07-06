While relaxing in an inflatable pool or enjoying a chilled beverage are both great ways to combat the summer heat, sometimes you just need a cool breeze. And if you don't have access to central air or your home AC unit isn't exactly reliable, window air conditioners can be the literal breath of fresh air you need this summer. Luckily for you, Amazon is offering incredible early deals right now on window air conditioners ahead of Prime Day 2023.

You can find many window air conditioners on Amazon, including top-rated brands like LG, Frigidaire and more. Apart from extra features like dehumidification, you'll want to keep an eye out for the BTU (or British Thermal Units) number. The higher the BTU, the better the AC unit will be equipped to cool large rooms (which means if you have a small apartment or room, you don't need a 12,000 BTU unit).

In addition to window AC units that have great cooling abilities, we've also found several units that are Energy Star certified, so you can reduce your carbon footprint and your energy bill. For some extra cold air this summer, don't forget to check out our top picks on portable air conditioners or our favorite air purifiers to help you get even more fresh air.

Shop the best window air conditioners on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

