Walmart is offering up to $800 off electric bikes to help get you cruising this spring.
From daily commutes to running errands and getting around campus, electric bikes are becoming more and more popular. While e-bikes can seriously change your life for the better, many of the best models can be expensive. If you've been wanting an e-bike, now's your best chance to score one without breaking the bank. Walmart is welcoming the new spring season with major deals on electric bikes.
Right now, you can save up to $800 on top-rated electric bikes at Walmart's sale. E-bikes are loved for their speed, reliability, and convenience of getting you wherever you need to go, without leaving you feeling exhausted by the time you arrive. Top brands like Gocio and Colorway are included in these Walmart deals to make going the distance a whole lot easier.
Biking weather is just around the corner. Whether you want to save money on gas and enjoy some fresh air, or are just looking for an environmentally-friendly way to get around town, shop the best e-bike deals at Walmart below.
Best E-Bike Deals at Walmart
Gocio 26" 4.0 Fat Tire Electric Bike
From rail trails to gravel, city streets, back roads, and bike paths, you can ride it all with this big wheels fat tire electric bike. It combines professional 7 speed gearing and 500W 3 levels electric assistance as well as throttle accelerating to speeds of 19.8mph.
Gocio 500W Electric Bike
This cruise e-bike features a removable 374.4Wh battery and charger, supporting a range of 25-50 miles per full charge. With speeds up to 19 mph, it will get you anywhere swiftly.
Hidoes Electric Bike for Adults
Easy to fold and store, this e-bike is small enough to put in your car trunk. It also comes with a rear seat that has a recommended load capacity of no more than 80 pounds, so you can take your child with you.
Colorway 500W 26" Electric Bike
The Colorway electric bike is equipped with a powerful and stable 500W motor that delivers reliable and consistent power for your daily rides. For long-distance travel and daily commutes, there are 3 modes: Accelerator Mode, Pedal Assist Mode, and Classic Pedal Mode.
Gocio 500W 26" Electric Bike with Cruise Control System
Gocio's 26" electric mountain bike has a light aluminum alloy frame, a stronger 500W high-speed brushless motor and a 48V 7.8Ah capacity battery, and high strength steel suspension fork, making riding more comfortable and stable.
Funcid 26" 500W Electric Bike for Adults
Save $800 on the Funcid electric bike with 2.1" wide non-slip wheels that allow you to choose your own adventure. Wider tires provide better stability and traction. Switch between five levels of pedal assist and throttle for more fun with little effort.
For even more electric bike sales this month, check out all the best e-bike deals at Amazon available now.
