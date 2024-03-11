Sales & Deals

The Best Electric Bike Deals to Shop at Walmart This Spring: Save Up to $800 on E-Bikes

E-Bike
Getty
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 4:46 PM PDT, March 11, 2024

Walmart is offering up to $800 off electric bikes to help get you cruising this spring.

From daily commutes to running errands and getting around campus, electric bikes are becoming more and more popular. While e-bikes can seriously change your life for the better, many of the best models can be expensive. If you've been wanting an e-bike, now's your best chance to score one without breaking the bank. Walmart is welcoming the new spring season with major deals on electric bikes

Right now, you can save up to $800 on top-rated electric bikes at Walmart's sale. E-bikes are loved for their speed, reliability, and convenience of getting you wherever you need to go, without leaving you feeling exhausted by the time you arrive. Top brands like Gocio and Colorway are included in these Walmart deals to make going the distance a whole lot easier.

Biking weather is just around the corner. Whether you want to save money on gas and enjoy some fresh air, or are just looking for an environmentally-friendly way to get around town, shop the best e-bike deals at Walmart below.

Best E-Bike Deals at Walmart

Gocio 26" 4.0 Fat Tire Electric Bike

Walmart
Walmart

Gocio 26" 4.0 Fat Tire Electric Bike

From rail trails to gravel, city streets, back roads, and bike paths, you can ride it all with this big wheels fat tire electric bike. It combines professional 7 speed gearing and 500W 3 levels electric assistance as well as throttle accelerating to speeds of 19.8mph.

$1,573 $757

Shop Now

Gocio 500W Electric Bike

Walmart
Walmart

Gocio 500W Electric Bike

This cruise e-bike features a removable 374.4Wh battery and charger, supporting a range of 25-50 miles per full charge. With speeds up to 19 mph, it will get you anywhere swiftly.

$1,000 $519

Shop Now

Hidoes Electric Bike for Adults

Walmart
Walmart

Hidoes Electric Bike for Adults

Easy to fold and store, this e-bike is small enough to put in your car trunk. It also comes with a rear seat that has a recommended load capacity of no more than 80 pounds, so you can take your child with you.

$890 $599

Shop Now

Colorway 500W 26" Electric Bike

Walmart
Walmart

Colorway 500W 26" Electric Bike

The Colorway electric bike is equipped with a powerful and stable 500W motor that delivers reliable and consistent power for your daily rides. For long-distance travel and daily commutes, there are 3 modes: Accelerator Mode, Pedal Assist Mode, and Classic Pedal Mode.

$1,100 $680

Shop Now

Gocio 500W 26" Electric Bike with Cruise Control System

Walmart
Walmart

Gocio 500W 26" Electric Bike with Cruise Control System

Gocio's 26" electric mountain bike has a light aluminum alloy frame, a stronger 500W high-speed brushless motor and a 48V 7.8Ah capacity battery, and high strength steel suspension fork, making riding more comfortable and stable.

$900 $500

Shop Now

Funcid 26" 500W Electric Bike for Adults

Walmart
Walmart

Funcid 26" 500W Electric Bike for Adults

Save $800 on the Funcid electric bike with 2.1" wide non-slip wheels that allow you to choose your own adventure. Wider tires provide better stability and traction. Switch between five levels of pedal assist and throttle for more fun with little effort.

$1,300 $500

Shop Now

For even more electric bike sales this month, check out all the best e-bike deals at Amazon available now.

