The Best Exercise Dresses You Can Buy Online

Yoga pants will never cease to be a workout wardrobe staple, but a new piece of activewear is moving to the top of the list: the exercise dress.

We totally get why the frock specifically designed for working out is a hit among celebs and on TikTok and Instagram. The one-and-done piece is a great alternative to a workout top and legging combination. It's floaty, comfortable and breezy, while keeping you covered where coverage is needed when you're moving thanks to the built-in shorts. Plus, it looks so cute and feminine!

The popularity of the exercise dress can be traced to the Outdoor Voices design, and many fashion brands followed and made their own versions. In addition to the OG OV, there are a variety of active dresses to shop from such as Reformation, Abercrombie, Sweaty Betty and Halara.

Shop ET Style's selection of the best exercise dresses below.

Spacedye Move It Dress Beyond Yoga Spacedye Move It Dress Beyond Yoga leggings are among J.Lo-approved workout clothes, but we're loving this workout dress from the brand (they also make a great workout skirt that's kind of like a tennis skirt). This athletic dress has a bodysuit liner with a built-in sports bra for medium support and bike shorts for full coverage. $99 AT BEYOND YOGA Buy Now

KuaCua Workout Dress Amazon KuaCua Workout Dress You bet Amazon has a workout dress! This one by KuaCua is soft, breathable and stretchy with attached shorts. It also has a built-in shelf bra and removable pads. $26 AT AMAZON Buy Now

