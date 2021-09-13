Shopping

The Best Exercise Dresses You Can Buy Online

By ETonline Staff
Yoga pants will never cease to be a workout wardrobe staple, but a new piece of activewear is moving to the top of the list: the exercise dress. 

We totally get why the frock specifically designed for working out is a hit among celebs and on TikTok and Instagram. The one-and-done piece is a great alternative to a workout top and legging combination. It's floaty, comfortable and breezy, while keeping you covered where coverage is needed when you're moving thanks to the built-in shorts. Plus, it looks so cute and feminine! 

The popularity of the exercise dress can be traced to the Outdoor Voices design, and many fashion brands followed and made their own versions. In addition to the OG OV, there are a variety of active dresses to shop from such as Reformation, Abercrombie, Sweaty Betty and Halara.

Shop ET Style's selection of the best exercise dresses below.

Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress
Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress
The exercise dress that started it all. The OG Outdoor Voices exercise dress, made from the brand's breathable LightSpeed fabric, has adjustable straps, built-in shorts liner, pockets and leg grippers. 
$100 AT OUTDOOR VOICES
Spacedye Move It Dress
Beyond Yoga Spacedye Move It Dress
Beyond Yoga
Spacedye Move It Dress
Beyond Yoga leggings are among J.Lo-approved workout clothes, but we're loving this workout dress from the brand (they also make a great workout skirt that's kind of like a tennis skirt). This athletic dress has a bodysuit liner with a built-in sports bra for medium support and bike shorts for full coverage.
$99 AT BEYOND YOGA
Nike Bliss Luxe Training Dress
Nike Bliss Luxe Training Dress
Nordstrom
Nike Bliss Luxe Training Dress
Go from cycling class to brunch in the Nike Bliss Luxe Training Dress with inner shorts and moisture-wicking fabrication. 
$90 AT NORDSTROM
Halara Everyday 2-in-1 Activity Dress Wannabe
Halara Everyday 2-in-1 Activity Dress Wannabe
Halara
Halara Everyday 2-in-1 Activity Dress Wannabe
According to TikTok, the Halara Everyday Activity Dress in the Wannabe style is an excellent dupe for the Outdoor Voices one. 
$40 AT HALARA (REGULARLY $50)
KuaCua Workout Dress
KuaCua Workout Dress
Amazon
KuaCua Workout Dress
You bet Amazon has a workout dress! This one by KuaCua is soft, breathable and stretchy with attached shorts. It also has a built-in shelf bra and removable pads. 
$26 AT AMAZON
Reformation Bella Ecomove Active Dress Es
Reformation Bella Ecomove Active Dress Es
Reformation
Reformation Bella Ecomove Active Dress Es
Made with Reformation's EcoMove performance fabric, this v-neck mini is ideal for mid to high-impact exercise. 
$98 AT REFORMATION
Sweaty Betty Power Workout Dress
Sweaty Betty Power Workout Dress
Sweaty Betty
Sweaty Betty Power Workout Dress
Sweaty Betty has their own version of the active dress. The one-and-done piece is super stretchy, and it has built-in supportive pocketed shorts and a light-support, built-in bra. 
$118 AT SWEATY BETTY
Abercrombie & Fitch Traveler Mini Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch Traveler Mini Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Traveler Mini Dress
Great for an active day (or a lazy one), this comfy, sporty exercise dress from Abercrombie has built-in shorts, a hidden cellphone pocket and adjustable straps. 
$69 AT ABERCROMBIE & FITCH

