The Best Face Masks to Use According to Your Skin Concern

Whether they come in creams, clays, gels or sheets, face masks give you some much-needed self-care, but they also are the heavy hitters you can call in when your skin is having a full-scale meltdown.

Lucky for all of us who love a face mask/Netflix-binge combo, face masks come in near-endless variations, so you can mix-and-match your benefits and experiences depending on what your skin is doing on any given day.

Breakouts got you down? Grab a detoxifying mask with blemish-reducing extracts. Dullness making your complexion look drab? There’s a brightening mask for that. No matter if you’ve got one minute or 20, there’s a face mask that’s right for you.

Here are six of our favorite face masks to add to your medicine cabinet now.

PHAT Glow Facial Ole Henriksen Ole Henriksen PHAT Glow Facial Ole Henriksen In addition to bringing back memories of ‘90s slang, this creamy treatment will also bring back your glow. It uses polyhydroxy acid (PHA) and Nordic sap to create a gently exfoliating treatment that can minimize pores, diminish fine lines, hydrate and bring back your natural radiance.

$49 at Ole Henriksen

Deep Cleanse Mask GlamGlow Sephora Deep Cleanse Mask GlamGlow If your skin has a hangover -- be it from not getting enough sleep, piling on the pore-clogging makeup, “forgetting” to wash your face every night -- this fun sheet mask is a must. Apply it to dry skin and let sit for 10 minutes. As the minutes tick by, the bamboo charcoal sheet begins to oxygenate and create microbubbles, working the detoxifying ingredients into the skin to draw up all the dead skin, pollution, product build-up and oil that’s been clinging to it. Remove the mask and pat the foam into skin and you’ll see an instant improvement in everything from acne and dark circles to rough texture and dullness.

$9 at Sephora

Moisture Mask Révive Nordstrom Moisture Mask Révive This pricy pick is a luxurious treat for your complexion. It uses a high-tech blend of moisturizing humectants, mung bean seed extract, vitamin C and ATP (a kind of energy booster for the skin). Smooth the pearlescent formula on skin and watch it change to a molten golden hue as it hydrates, firms, brightens, smooths skin and makes you feel like a million bucks.

$150 at Bloomingdale's

Clarifying Colloidal Sulfur Mask Dr. Dennis Gross Sephora Clarifying Colloidal Sulfur Mask Dr. Dennis Gross This overnight mask is a lifesaver for anyone dealing with acne or even just the occasional pimple here and there. It has bentonite clay to absorb oil colloidal sulfur to reduce acne blemishes, prickly pear to calm irritation, skin-smoothing retinol and anti-inflammatory licorice root extract. Apply a thin layer to your face (or only where you’re breaking out), leave on for 10 minutes, then rinse. You can also wear it to bed and leave on overnight to let it do its breakout-reducing magic while you sleep. Either way, your skin is going to look clearer and less irritated after you use it.

$42 at Sephora

Abeille Royale Honey Cataplasm Mask Guerlain Nordstrom Abeille Royale Honey Cataplasm Mask Guerlain Who knew honey could be so fancy? The famed French beauty brand shows there’s more to this sweet stuff than meets the eye with these smoothing and anti-aging masks. They are inspired by the practice in holistic medicine of dressing wounds with honey to speed up healing. Guerlain uses fancy French bees for their honey, of course, sourced from a rare species on the island of Ouessant. Apply the biocellulose sheet to your face and it will mold to your contours seamlessly, then go to work instantly improving the look of wrinkles and adding essential moisture to your parched complexion.

$108 at Neiman Marcus

Mint Chip Mania Cooling & Soothing Face Mask Bliss Target Mint Chip Mania Cooling & Soothing Face Mask Bliss With an ice cream-like texture, this creamy and dreamy mint chocolate chip mask is a dessert that’s actually good for your skin. It hydrates, soothes and calms with aloe vera, peppermint leaf extract and panthenol, plus shea butter “chocolate chips” for extra nourishment. We dig it and so will your skin.

$13 at Target

