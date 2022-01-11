The Best Face Oils to Try in the New Year -- L'Occitane, Drunk Elephant, La Mer, Kiehl's and More
There are so many products out there to make us look (and feel) good. With foundation, lipstick, self-tanner, face moisturizer, wrinkle treatments, face wash, eye cream, teeth whitener, eyelash serum, face masks and face cleanser (phew!), it can be easy to forget to add a face oil into your beauty regimen for that extra shine. With the New Year ahead, we're all about glowing well into 2022 and beyond. Fortunately, there are plenty of top-rated face oils out there that can help you achieve a more luminous, effortless shine -- and nourish your skin, in the process.
Face oil is wildly popular for a reason. Purists love it for its minimal (and often organic) ingredients and amazing aromas, while those obsessed with results and, um, science love the way they can make ravaged skin glow. Trust us when we say: Just a few drops of these magical elixirs will leave your skin looking and feeling insanely hydrated and fresh. From sensitive skin to mature skin, there's a great face oil to suit you no matter what your skin type is.
Ahead, shop our top picks for the best face oils to try in the New Year -- they deliver results that will make converts out of even the most ardent disbelievers (and make our skin look so much more nourished and refreshed). Shop these amazing face oils from Drunk Elephant, Biossance, True Botanicals, Sunday Riley and so many more.
Looking for even more beauty inspiration to up your makeup game in 2022? Check out Fenty Beauty's new Liquid Killawatt foundation and peruse through ET Style's picks for the best beauty sales to shop.
