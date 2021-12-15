Face oil is wildly popular for a reason. Purists love it for its minimal (and often organic) ingredients and amazing aromas, while those obsessed with results and, um, science love the way they can make ravaged skin glow. Trust us when we say: Just a few drops of these magical elixirs will leave your skin looking and feeling insanely hydrated and fresh. From sensitive skin to mature skin, there's a great face oil to suit you no matter what your skin type is.

Ahead, shop our top picks for the best face oils to try in the New Year -- they deliver results that will make converts out of even the most ardent disbelievers (and make our skin look so much more nourished and refreshed). Shop these amazing face oils from Drunk Elephant, Biossance, True Botanicals, Sunday Riley and so many more.

Juice Beauty USDA Organic Treatment Oil Juice Beauty Juice Beauty USDA Organic Treatment Oil Certified organic by the USDA (it’s on the label!), this lightweight blend contains moisturizing sunflower, olive and jojoba oils, in addition to resveratrol-rich grapeseed oil and soothing calendula, according to Juice Beauty. If you’re looking for a multitasking oil, this one’s also great for dry cuticles. $42 AT JUICE BEAUTY Buy Now

True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil True Botanicals True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil If you're looking for a facial oil from a clean beauty brand that delivers results, we recommend the True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil. The bestseller is "clinically proven to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and increase hydration levels," according to the brand. Olivia Wilde uses it in her beauty routine. $110 AT TRUE BOTANICALS Buy Now

L'Occitane Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum L'Occitane L'Occitane Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum According to L'Occitane, a bottle of this award-winning oil-in-serum sells every minute worldwide. Apply before you sleep as it works to renew dry skin and fight against the appearance of a dull, lackluster complexion caused by environmental aggressors and reveal glowing skin. $89 AT L'OCCITANE Buy Now

Glossier Futuredew Glossier Glossier Futuredew The Glossier Futuredew is a oil serum hybrid formulated with non-greasy nourishing oils and plant-based extracts that keeps the skin feeling and looking glowy and moisturized, as described by Glossier. $24 AT GLOSSIER Buy Now

La Mer The Renewal Oil Nordstrom La Mer The Renewal Oil If you're looking to splurge, the La Mer Renewal Oil is one to consider. The multitasking, dual-phase oil is said to help soften fine lines and wrinkles, while improving the look of firmness of the skin, according to the Nordstrom website. $140 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil Amazon Bio-Oil Skincare Oil You've likely seen this bottle before. Bio-Oil Skincare Oil has been hailed as a miracle worker for scars and stretch marks. It contains vitamin E, chamomile, lavender oil and purcellin oil to even out your skin tone without clogging pores, according to the brand. $26 $23 AT AMAZON Buy Now

