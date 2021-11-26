Fall has officially arrived along with the perfect workout weather. Right now, Amazon's Black Friday Sale has plenty of deals on sneakers and yoga pants, but there are also great deals on fitness trackers to check out. A fitness tracker can be a great motivator and if you've been thinking about getting one, don't miss out on these smartwatch deals. Amazon's Black Friday deals includes loads of fitness trackers at deep discounts. There are a couple can't-miss offers on Ftibit fitness trackers right now. The Fitbit Sense Advanced smartwatch is on sale for $199, which is the lowest price to date. The popular Fitbit Versa 2 with Alexa built-in is $119 in a variety of colors.

Amazon's Black Friday Deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season.

Shop ET's top picks for the best Black Friday deals on fitness trackers at Amazon below.

Fitbit Sense Advanced Amazon Fitbit Sense Advanced A smartwatch with tools to monitor heart health, stress management and even skin temperature is like having a personal medical assistant. $300 $199 Buy Now

Fitbit Luxe Amazon Fitbit Luxe The Fitbit Luxe has a slimmer design and unique bands that can be paired with it to make it match your style. $150 $100 Buy Now

Fitbit Versa 2 Amazon Fitbit Versa 2 One of the most popular fitness wearables, the Versa 2 gives you access to Alexa to get quick news and information, control your smart home devices, and much more. $180 $119 Buy Now

Fitbit Inspire 2 Amazon Fitbit Inspire 2 The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a great option if you want a no-fuss fitness tracker with slim design that's under $100. The wearable device has a 24/7 heart rate tracker and up to 10 days of battery life. Standout features include breathing sessions, menstrual health tracking, on-screen smartphone notification and more than 20 exercise modes for real-time workout stats. Plus, it's swim-proof. Get a 12-month free trial of Fitbit Premium with the Fitbit app for personalized guidance, additional insight and sleep tools. If you want even more features and a bigger face, try the Fitbit Versa 3. $100 $80 Buy Now

Garmin Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch Amazon Garmin Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch This Garmin fitness tracker is a versatile running watch can be customized for your workout needs. It also features smart notifications -- you can connect it to your smartphone to receive emails, text messages and call alerts. Shop now to get the Garmin Forerunner 235 for almost $100 off the original price. $250 $199 Buy Now

Garmin Vivosmart 4 Amazon Garmin Vivosmart 4 Featuring a slim wristband and an easy-to-read display screen, this fashionable yet functional activity and health monitoring tool tracks your heart rate, sleep patterns and more. $130 $99 Buy Now

Fitbit Charge 4 Amazon Fitbit Charge 4 The Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker comes with a built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor and both sleep and swimming tracking ability. $150 $137 Buy Now

Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch Amazon Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well for this activity tracker. $250 $191 Buy Now

Garmin Vivoactive 4S Amazon Garmin Vivoactive 4S The Garmin Vivoactive 4S fitness tracker is currently $150 off. This stylish smartwatch monitors body energy levels, hydration, menstrual cycle, has sleep tracking capabilities and more. It also has GPS, workouts and music playlists. $350 $199 Buy Now

