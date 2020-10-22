Shopping

The Best Fitness Trackers Deals at Amazon's Holiday Dash Sale

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
activewear prime day deals
Amazon

Looking for new essentials for your active lifestyle? You're in luck, because even though Prime Day 2020 is over, Amazon's Holiday Dash event is still brimming with huge deals on activewear, sneakers and fitness trackers to upgrade your workout routine! 

Shop deep discounts on sports bras, leggings, workout tops, running shoes, fitness smartwatches, AirPods, socks, shorts and hoodies from coveted active brands such as Alo Yoga, Under Armour and Fitbit. 

In addition to active lifestyle essentials, Amazon's Holiday Dash deals are offering price cuts on shoesloungewearelectronicswomen’s clothingtravel geardesigner handbagsdesigner dressesdesigner sunglassesactiveweardesigner backpacksswimwearmen's clothingjewelrytie dye pieces and so many more products.

The Amazon Holiday Dash is filled with white hots deals and huge discounts on big brands such as Calvin KleinKate SpadeRebecca MinkoffFryeVera BradleyLevi'sTumi luggageKarl LagerfeldMarc JacobsSkechersSoludosSupergaDL1961 jeansEddie BauerAdidasAmerican Apparel, Lacoste and Tory Burch.

Be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to unlock major markdowns from your smartphone. If you’re not a member, click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial. Plus, buy $40 in Amazon gift cards and get a $10 credit! 

Check out ET Style's top picks of the best deals on activewear, sneakers and fitness trackers below. 

Apple Watch Series 3
Apple
Apple Watch Series 3
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 3
Apple

This Apple Watch is the perfect gift for the holidays for those who want a swim proof watch enabled with GPS. This Apple Watch is 15% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $199

Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch
Fitbit
Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch
Amazon
Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch
Fitbit

With a clean interface and five chic band colors (including Mulberry, pictured here), the Versa Lite can be worn all day, every day.

REGULARLY $159.95

Vivoactive 4S
Garmin
Garmin Vivoactive 4S
Amazon
Vivoactive 4S
Garmin

The Garmin Vivoactive 4S fitness tracker is currently 43% off. This stylish smartwatch monitors body energy levels, sleep, hydration, menstrual cycle and more. It also has GPS, workouts and music playlists. 

REGULARLY $349.99

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm)
Apple
Apple Watch Series 6
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm)
Apple

This Apple smartwatch allows you to answer calls, respond to text messages, measure your blood and oxygen levels, check your heart rate, and track daily activity -- right from your wrist. 

REGULARLY $399.99

Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch
Amazon
Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch
Kate Spade New York

Fashion meets function in this Kate Spade smartwatch with touchscreen, smartphone compatibility and heart rate and activity tracking. 

REGULARLY $278

Ionic Watch
Fitbit
Fitbit Ionic Watch
Amazon
Ionic Watch
Fitbit

With a built-in GPS system to track distance, pace, and routes, Fitbit’s water resistant smartwatch tracks your heart rate, offers access to hundreds of apps, and lasts at least four days without charging.

REGULARLY $249.95

Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch
Garmin
Garmin Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch
Amazon
Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch
Garmin

Garmin's versatile running watch can be customized for your workout needs. You can also connect it to your smartphone to receive emails, text messages, and call alerts. 

REGULARLY $330

Connect 2.0 Unisex Stainless Steel and Pink Fabric Smartwatch
Movado
Movado Connect 2.0 Unisex Stainless Steel and Pink Fabric Smartwatch
Amazon
Connect 2.0 Unisex Stainless Steel and Pink Fabric Smartwatch
Movado

This fashionable Movado smartwatch comes powered with Wear OS by Google, and is Android/Apple iOS compatible. 

REGULARLY $495

Vivoactive 4S
Garmin
Garmin Vivoactive 4S
Amazon
Vivoactive 4S
Garmin

The Garmin Vivoactive 4S fitness tracker is currently 43% off. This stylish smartwatch monitors body energy levels, sleep, hydration, menstrual cycle and more. It also has GPS, workouts and music playlists. 

REGULARLY $349.99

Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap
Marc Jacobs
Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap
Amazon
Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap
Marc Jacobs

This Marc Jacobs Hybrid smart watch with goal setting, customizable buttons and more.

 
REGULARLY $175

Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch
Withings
Withings Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch
Amazon
Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch
Withings

This watch is not only smart but water resistant and has a 25 day battery life!

REGULARLY $199.95

Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Fossil
Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Amazon
Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Fossil

The Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch looks stylish, gives audible notifications and is powered with Wear OS by Google.

REGULARLY $295

Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch
Garmin
Garmin vívomove 3S, Hybrid Smartwatch
Amazon
Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch
Garmin

The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well.

REGULARLY $249.99

Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight and BMI Smart Scale
Fitbit
Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight and BMI Smart Scale
Amazon
Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight and BMI Smart Scale
Fitbit

This scale can have multiple users to track their stats when their phone is connected to it.

RELATED CONTENT:

Prime Day 2020 Is Over: Here Are The Best 149 Deals You Can Still Shop at Amazon's Holiday Dash

Save Up to 67% on Designer Watch Deals from Apple, Movado, Garmin, Nixon & More at Amazon's Holiday Dash

The Best Holiday Gifts Under $100 on Amazon

Here's Everything Teens Want for the Holidays -- According to Tiktok

Prime Day 2020 Is Over, But There Are Still Men's Fashion Deals You'll Actually Want to Buy

Amazon Prime Day Is Over, But There Are Still Major Discounts on Designer Dresses

The Best Holiday Gifts Under $50 at Amazon

Get Up to 40% Off Skechers Shoes at Amazon's Holiday Dash