The Best Fitness Trackers Deals at Amazon's Holiday Dash Sale

Looking for new essentials for your active lifestyle? You're in luck, because even though Prime Day 2020 is over, Amazon's Holiday Dash event is still brimming with huge deals on activewear, sneakers and fitness trackers to upgrade your workout routine!

Shop deep discounts on sports bras, leggings, workout tops, running shoes, fitness smartwatches, AirPods, socks, shorts and hoodies from coveted active brands such as Alo Yoga, Under Armour and Fitbit.

In addition to active lifestyle essentials, Amazon's Holiday Dash deals are offering price cuts on shoes, loungewear, electronics, women’s clothing, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, tie dye pieces and so many more products.

The Amazon Holiday Dash is filled with white hots deals and huge discounts on big brands such as Calvin Klein, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Lacoste and Tory Burch.

Be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to unlock major markdowns from your smartphone. If you’re not a member, click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial. Plus, buy $40 in Amazon gift cards and get a $10 credit!

Check out ET Style's top picks of the best deals on activewear, sneakers and fitness trackers below.

Apple Watch Series 3 Apple Amazon Apple Watch Series 3 Apple This Apple Watch is the perfect gift for the holidays for those who want a swim proof watch enabled with GPS. This Apple Watch is 15% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $199 $169 at Amazon

Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch Fitbit Amazon Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch Fitbit With a clean interface and five chic band colors (including Mulberry, pictured here), the Versa Lite can be worn all day, every day. REGULARLY $159.95 $127.13 at Amazon

Vivoactive 4S Garmin Amazon Vivoactive 4S Garmin The Garmin Vivoactive 4S fitness tracker is currently 43% off. This stylish smartwatch monitors body energy levels, sleep, hydration, menstrual cycle and more. It also has GPS, workouts and music playlists. REGULARLY $349.99 $278.02 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) Apple Amazon Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) Apple This Apple smartwatch allows you to answer calls, respond to text messages, measure your blood and oxygen levels, check your heart rate, and track daily activity -- right from your wrist. REGULARLY $399.99 $384.99 at Amazon

Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch Kate Spade New York Amazon Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch Kate Spade New York Fashion meets function in this Kate Spade smartwatch with touchscreen, smartphone compatibility and heart rate and activity tracking. REGULARLY $278 $129 at Amazon

Ionic Watch Fitbit Amazon Ionic Watch Fitbit With a built-in GPS system to track distance, pace, and routes, Fitbit’s water resistant smartwatch tracks your heart rate, offers access to hundreds of apps, and lasts at least four days without charging. REGULARLY $249.95 $179.00 at Amazon

Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch Garmin Amazon Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch Garmin Garmin's versatile running watch can be customized for your workout needs. You can also connect it to your smartphone to receive emails, text messages, and call alerts. REGULARLY $330 $164.84 at Amazon

Connect 2.0 Unisex Stainless Steel and Pink Fabric Smartwatch Movado Amazon Connect 2.0 Unisex Stainless Steel and Pink Fabric Smartwatch Movado This fashionable Movado smartwatch comes powered with Wear OS by Google, and is Android/Apple iOS compatible. REGULARLY $495 $389.43 on Amazon

Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap Marc Jacobs Amazon Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap Marc Jacobs This Marc Jacobs Hybrid smart watch with goal setting, customizable buttons and more. REGULARLY $175 $163.71 at Amazon

Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch Withings Amazon Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch Withings This watch is not only smart but water resistant and has a 25 day battery life! REGULARLY $199.95 $199.95 at Amazon

Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Fossil Amazon Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Fossil The Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch looks stylish, gives audible notifications and is powered with Wear OS by Google. REGULARLY $295 $283.07 at Amazon

Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch Garmin Amazon Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch Garmin The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well. REGULARLY $249.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight and BMI Smart Scale Fitbit Amazon Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight and BMI Smart Scale Fitbit This scale can have multiple users to track their stats when their phone is connected to it. $48.99 at Amazon

