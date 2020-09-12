Shopping

The Best Flower Delivery Service

There's nothing like a fresh bouquet of flowers to brighten one's day (which we can really use these days!). Whether there is an anniversary or birthday coming up or you simply want to treat yourself to beautiful blooms, there's a lot of flower delivery options out there that fit the bill. You'll find beautiful bouquet assortments featuring seasonal blooms, classic bouquet favorites and unique arrangement options from these online flower delivery companies.

Looking for a wide variety of stunning flower arrangements, a monthly subscription for unique floral deliveries or new houseplants for your home office? The answer is just a few clicks away with a flower delivery service.

Even better is that many companies that offer online flower delivery use local florists to source their fresh flowers, so you're supporting small businesses while making a loved one's day with a thoughtful gift of beautiful flowers. (Bonus points if the flower delivery service offers contactless delivery.)

Below, shop our picks for flower arrangement options from the best flower delivery services. 

Double the Plunge
UrbanStems
Urban Stems Double The Plunge
UrbanStems
Double the Plunge
UrbanStems

Turn to UrbanStems for a truly unique selection of fresh flowers, plants and gifts. They offer same-day delivery in NYC and Washington, DC for one-time bouquets as well as subscriptions. Choose from single or double bouquet size. Use promo code DOUBLES20 to take 20% off double bouquets from the flower delivery service through July 31.

Simply Gorgeous Bouquet
FTD
FTD Simply Gorgeous Bouquet
FTD
Simply Gorgeous Bouquet
FTD

Hydrangeas and roses are just the tip of the iceberg among FTD's fresh flower arrangements, and this particular floral arrangement is the perfect gift for anyone who needs their day brightened. FTD uses the same florist network as ProFlowers, so you can trust your recipient will receive a fresh, stunning and contactless delivery.

Signature One-Time Bouquet
Enjoy Flowers
Enjoy Flowers Signature Bouquet
Enjoy Flowers
Signature One-Time Bouquet
Enjoy Flowers

Enjoy Flowers offers both subscriptions and one-time bouquets of beautiful blooms. The Signature bouquets, like the one pictured above, are handpicked by the company's head florist and feature the season’s most lush and luxurious blooms: roses, hydrangeas, lilies, callas. Each order includes a hand-tied bouquet of 20 to 25 stems, flower food, a personalized card, care instructions and free shipping. 

Magnetic
The Bouqs
The Bouqs Magnetic
The Bouqs
Magnetic
The Bouqs

From a Shark Tank pitch to a blossoming direct to consumer business model, The Bouqs sources fresh flowers from eco-friendly farms around the world and delivers them straight to your door. The company offers both subscriptions and one-time bouquets across categories including birthdays, anniversaries and sympathy. 

Wild Cascade Bouquet by Jason Wu for Wild Beauty
1-800-Flowers x Jason Wu
1-800-Flowers Wild Cascade Bouquet by Jason Wu for Wild Beauty
1-800-Flowers
Wild Cascade Bouquet by Jason Wu for Wild Beauty
1-800-Flowers x Jason Wu

1-800-Flowers is an old standby when it comes to the freshest flower delivery. Whether you're sending flower arrangements to family members or ordering plants to spruce up your own home, expect a wide variety of offerings and reliable same-day delivery. Fashion designer Jason Wu has teamed up with the brand on a collection of runway-inspired floral designs. 

The Wondrous Nature Bouquet – Basket Included
ProFlowers
ProFlowers The Wondrous Nature Bouquet – Basket Included
ProFlowers
The Wondrous Nature Bouquet – Basket Included
ProFlowers

ProFlowers has a large florist network, ensuring you'll be able to find the perfect flowers for whatever special occasion you're celebrating. Order this picture-perfect bouquet of carnations, daisies, fuchsia, iris and lilies.

Purple Drops
Flora2000
Flora2000 Purple Drops
Flora2000
Purple Drops
Flora2000

Flora2000 might not be on your radar -- yet. The company boasts master floral artistry, eco-friendly packaging and 24/7 customer service; in the U.S., they offer same day delivery via local florists and flower shops if you order before noon. And, of course, they offer beautiful flower arrangements, like these dendrobium orchids in bear grass, complete with a bubble bowl. 

Floral Flair
Floom
Floom Floral Flair
Floom
Floral Flair
Floom

The flowers are handpicked, and so are the local florists from which Floom sources its flowers -- like these blue and pink hyacinths. Floom is available in select cities (including NYC, Los Angeles, San Diego and Houston), and you can get free delivery on your first order of $75 or more. They're doing contact-free delivery.

Pink Sweet Avalanche Rose
FLOWERBX
Flowerbx Pink Sweet Avalanche Rose
FLOWERBX
Pink Sweet Avalanche Rose
FLOWERBX

A bright spot for NYC residents: FLOWERBX, which sources the freshest flowers directly from growers. Shop flowers by occasion or color, and keep up with delivery availability (including same day delivery) on FLOWERBX's Instagram. These pink roses come in bouquets of 20 and up. Tip: Take $20 off your order when you subscribe to the company's newsletter.

 

