Style

The Best Going-Out Tops for Fall: Backless Tops, Corset Tops and Other Fall Fashion Trends

By Erin Glassmacher
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Going Out Tops
Nick Weisner

As you organize your wardrobe for the fall fashion season, one thing is for certain: A fabulous collection of going-out tops is essential for elevating your style and confidence.

Whether you are hitting the town, attending a concert, dressing for date night, or going out with friends this fall, you must have a good range of tops that can suit any weather or vibe. 

The gold standard with fall clothing is to have a well-curated mix of staples — think neutral tanks and timeless black and white T-shirts like the St. Agni top Kendall Jenner wore at Coachella — alongside statement tops like longer silhouette tops, corset camis, denim pieces and backless bodysuits. Regardless of your selection, your collection of going-out tops should make you feel like your best self. If you're in search of some trendy tops for this upcoming season, we have you covered. 

With the school year only a few weeks away, now is the perfect time to upgrade your going-out top collection. Below, shop the best going-out tops for fall 2023.

Best Going-Out Tops for Fall 2023

Women's Backless T-Shirt
Women's Backless T-Shirt
Amazon
Women's Backless T-Shirt

This viral Amazon backless t-shirt can be styled for dinner and drinks as well as a party.

$17
Edikted Katrina Lace-Up Denim Corset Halter Top
Edikted Katrina Lace-Up Denim Corset Halter Top
Nordstrom
Edikted Katrina Lace-Up Denim Corset Halter Top

The denim top is here to stay: Match it with your favorite pair of jeans to rock a Canadian tuxedo look. 

$61
PrettyLittleThing Stone Bandage Split Asymmetric Long Top
PrettyLittleThing Stone Bandage Split Asymmetric Long Top
PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing Stone Bandage Split Asymmetric Long Top

The long silhouette of this bandeau top is cute and stylish.

$35$16
ForeFair Women Backless Crop Tank Top
ForeFair Women Backless Crop Tank Top
Amazon
ForeFair Women Backless Crop Tank Top

Snag this top that's going viral on TikTok, available in 7 colors.

$21
Edikted Monique Open Back Crop Top
Edikted Monique Open Back Crop Top
Nordstrom
Edikted Monique Open Back Crop Top

This standout crop top exudes a flirty style, enhanced by its cowl neck and open-back design.

$42
Urban Outfitters Sandy Off-The-Shoulder Long Sleeve Top
Urban Outfitters Sandy Off-The-Shoulder Long Sleeve Top
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Sandy Off-The-Shoulder Long Sleeve Top

Pair with jeans, trousers or leather pants for an elevated going-out look.

$39
Free People Duo Corset Cami
Free People Duo Corset Cami
Free People
Free People Duo Corset Cami

This top has gone viral on TikTok for its incredible supportiveness, making it an absolute steal.

$48
Madewell Brightside Halter Crop Tank Top
Madewell Brightside Halter Crop Tank Top
Madewell
Madewell Brightside Halter Crop Tank Top

Halter neck tops are essential for a nightlife wardrobe.

$38$25
Y2k Sexy Cami Top
Y2k Sexy Cami Top
Amazon
Y2k Sexy Cami Top

Add a little Y2k to your wardrobe this fall.

$17
PacSun Kendall & Kylie Hook-And-Eye Halter Top
PacSun Kendall & Kylie Hook-And-Eye Halter Top
PacSun
PacSun Kendall & Kylie Hook-And-Eye Halter Top

A halter top can accentuate you in all the right places.

$30$22
Garage Kristin Cage Back Halter Top
Garage Kristin Cage Back Halter Top
Garage
Garage Kristin Cage Back Halter Top

Front-tie shirts make a cute and stylish choice for a night out, and this one from Garage comes in a wide range of colors.

$27
Urban Outfitters Out From Under Modern Love Corset
Urban Outfitters Out From Under Modern Love Corset
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Out From Under Modern Love Corset

The iconic Urban corset top is coming back this season due to its flattering design that makes everyone look amazing.

$59
Reformation Carina Linen Top
Reformation Carina Linen Top
Reformation
Reformation Carina Linen Top

Transition from summer to fall with this strapless linen top from Reformation.

$128
Forever 21 One-Shoulder Cutout Crop Top
Forever 21 One-Shoulder Cutout Crop Top
Forever 21
Forever 21 One-Shoulder Cutout Crop Top

This knit asymmetric top is perfect for a night on the town.

$20$16
Modegal Women's Strapless Mesh Corset Crop Top
Modegal Women's Strapless Mesh Corset Crop Top
Amazon
Modegal Women's Strapless Mesh Corset Crop Top

This adored corset top has become an internet sensation and is a must-have choice for a stylish going-out ensemble.

$30
Showpo Lunara Bodysuit
Showpo Lunara Bodysuit
Showpo
Showpo Lunara Bodysuit

Need more coverage for a chilly night? This balloon-sleeved bodysuit is perfect to take you from going out to drinks all the way through to the after-party.

$60
Princess Polly London Bodysuit
Princess Polly London Bodysuit
Princess Polly
Princess Polly London Bodysuit

Princess Polly is a favorite among influencers and this crossover cut-out bodysuit is one reason why.

$42$21

RELATED CONTENT:

The 15 Best Stylish Maxi Dresses on Amazon

The 50 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok

The Best Amazon Fashion Deals to Elevate Your Summer Wardrobe

Everything You Need for the Coziest College Dorm Bed On Campus

Zappos Summer Sale: Save on Best-Selling Sandals, Sneakers and More

The Best Jumpsuits and Rompers for Summer

25 Thoughtful Gifts for Your Girlfriend

The Best TikTok-Approved Summer Fashion Picks to Shop at Amazon

College Dorm Room Essentials That Actual College Students Swear By